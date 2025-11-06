Heyneke Meyer opened up on spotting Siya Kolisi’s leadership spark early in his Springbok career

From a promising young flanker to South Africa’s rugby captain, Kolisi’s journey is one of growth and influence

The Springbok captain prepares for his 100th Test, solidifying his role as a unifying figure in rugby

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer says he knew long before anyone else that Siya Kolisi was destined to become more than just a rugby player; he was built to be a leader, even a statesman.

Former Springboks head coach Heyneke Meyer gave Siya Kolisi his Test debut in June 2013. Image

Source: Getty Images

Meyer famously handed Kolisi his Springbok debut on 15 June 2013 against Scotland in Nelspruit. The then 21-year-old flanker was unexpectedly thrust into action when Arno Botha went down injured, and the youngster seized his moment, producing a Man of the Match performance that hinted at the greatness to come.

“From the first day, Siya was respected by everyone,” Meyer told Rapport.

As seen in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“He was shy at first, as most young players are, but he carried himself with quiet confidence. You could see his leadership qualities straight away; he connected easily with senior players and never looked intimidated.”

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks in September 2025. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Jean de Villiers’ influence on Siya Kolisi

Meyer believes Jean de Villiers, who captained the Springboks at the time, played a pivotal role in shaping Kolisi’s early understanding of leadership.

“Jean was an excellent mentor,” Meyer explained.

“He guided Siya, not just on the field but in how to deal with people and pressure. Even then, Siya showed a natural ability to bring people together, something I knew would one day make him a true leader and, eventually, a statesman.”

Jean De Villiers captained the Springboks when Siya Kolisi made his international debut in 2013. Image

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi’s 100th test and legacy

Fast forward 12 years, and Kolisi is preparing to play his 100th Test for South Africa, a milestone that marks an extraordinary journey from township dreams to global recognition.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” Meyer said.

“Siya has grown into a world-class captain and ambassador. He’s humble, selfless, and always puts the team first. What sets him apart is his ability to empower others. He: lets players lead in their own way and unites them through respect.”

Reflecting on Kolisi’s evolution, Meyer added:

“He’s everything a captain should be grounded, inspirational, and loyal. He hasn’t just led the Springboks; he’s helped unite a nation.”

The Springboks have arrived in Paris ahead of their second Outgoing Autumn Series 2025 game, scheduled for Saturday, 8 November, at Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

They opened the series with a dominant 61-7 victory over Japan on Saturday, 1 November, at Wembley, London. Head coach Rassie Erasmus, who turned 53 years on Wednesday 5 November, is expected to announce the squad for the France game on Thursday.

The upcoming match promises high drama as the two rivals meet for the first time since the controversial 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final, where South Africa narrowly defeated France 29-28 in Paris.

Kolisi reacts to Springboks' win over Japan

Briefly News earlier reported that Siya Kolisi reacted to South Africa's win over Japan at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks captain scored the first try of the match and explained how difficult the game was for SA.

Source: Briefly News