Rassie Erasmus celebrates his 53rd birthday this week as the Springboks prepare for a crucial Test against France in Paris

The world champions are aiming to build on their winning momentum from Japan as they face one of their biggest challenges of the tour

Saturday’s clash also doubles as Siya Kolisi’s 100th Test, adding emotional weight to an already high-stakes encounter

The Springboks are preparing for one of their toughest challenges of the year, a blockbuster Test against France in Paris this Saturday, 8 November 2025 and coach Rassie Erasmus will be marking a special milestone in the build-up.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus turned 53 on Wednesday, 5 November 2025. Image: Paul Harding

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus celebrates his 53rd birthday on Wednesday,5 November, just days before leading the world champions into battle at the Stade de France. Within the Springbok camp, it’s expected the players will mark the occasion quietly, though the real gift they’ll want to give him is victory over Les Bleus.

The decorated coach has already carved his name into South African rugby history with two Rugby World Cup titles, a British & Irish Lions series triumph, and multiple Rugby Championship crowns. To many, Erasmus is the architect of the most dominant era in modern Springbok history.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Boks aiming for ninth win of 2025

After opening their end-of-year tour with a strong win against Japan, Erasmus’s men face a much sterner test in Paris. The coach admits that the French atmosphere can be intimidating, but insists his side is ready for the pressure.

“We are building well, but pressure is another thing,” Erasmus said.

“We know what the French crowd can be like. Most of our guys have felt that noise before, and we’ll need to be both physical and intelligent this week.”

A win would not only be Erasmus’s perfect birthday gift but would also mark the Springboks’ ninth victory of the season, further cementing their dominance in world rugby.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is set to play his 100th Test match on Saturday, 8 November 2025 against France. Image: William Loock for Briefly News

Source: Original

Kolisi’s century adds to the occasion

This week carries extra meaning for the squad as Siya Kolisi prepares to play his 100th Test for South Africa. The Boks hope the match will honour both their captain’s milestone and their coach’s birthday, a symbolic reminder of the team’s unity and resilience.

Erasmus will reveal his match-day 23 to face France on Thursday at 15:00 (SA time), with all eyes on how he balances experience and form in a contest that promises to be one of the highlights of the international rugby calendar.

The Springboks opened their Autumn Series with a strong performance on Saturday 1 November, dismantling Japan in a one-sided match, 61-7. Feinberg-Mngomezulu had a sensational game, which was aptly supported by returning Kurt Lee-Arendse.

Next up is France in Paris on Saturday, 8 November, in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Handré Pollard’s son Hunter steals hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks veteran flyhalf Handre Pollard and his wife Marise welcomed their second child, Isabella, on 21 October 2025, expanding their small family.

The South African couple, beloved by fans, shared Marise’s pregnancy journey on social media, delighting followers with glimpses into their lives.

Source: Briefly News