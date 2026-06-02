Mpumelelo Mseleku recently became the target of intense mockery online after showing off his outfit for an outing with his friends

Social media users savagely roasted the reality TV star's personal style, which comprised skinny jeans and leather boots

Netizens compared the Izingane ZeSthembu star's unconventional look to everything from a wrestler to a cartoon character, making him a top trending topic for all the wrong reasons

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Mpumelelo Mseleku's latest outfit choice left tongues wagging. Images: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality television star and businessman Mpumelelo Mseleku, affectionately known to fans as Sbindi, has found himself at the centre of a savage online roasting session.

The Izingane ZeSthembu star, who is the son of popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, became the ultimate laughing stock of the timelines after proudly flaunting his latest choice of attire during a night out with his close friends.

The drama kicked off after the young media personality stepped out to attend a friend's birthday party. Clearly feeling himself and incredibly confident in his fashion choices, Mpumelelo took to his Instagram page on 31 May 2026 to document the outing.

For the celebratory occasion, Sbindi opted for an edgy, all-black ensemble. His look consisted of a loose-fitting black shirt paired with tight, wax-coated skinny jeans, which were tucked directly into a pair of high-rise leather boots. He posted his look in four separate updates, clearly proud of his outfit and giving his followers different angles of the outfit from head to toe.

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Mpumelelo Mseleku's all-black outfit failed to land on social media. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately for him, his extreme confidence did not translate well to his audience, who immediately flagged the outfit as a major fashion disaster.

Mpumelelo, who is no stranger to online backlash, is frequently dragged over his complex relationship dynamics and ongoing family drama. However, this is far from the first time his wardrobe choices have landed him in the firing line.

Just recently, he was dragged to hell and back after rocking a highly unconventional tracksuit and sandals combination at his daughter's birthday party, proving to many that his unique approach to fashion will always have the streets talking.

See Mpumelelo Mseleku's outfit below.

Social media reacts to Mpumelelo Mseleku's look

While the reality star was clearly proud of his monochromatic look, the online fashion police wasted no time dismantling the outfit piece by piece. A large portion of followers jokingly compared Sbindi to a 90s wrestling star heading into the ring, while others took the jokes a step further by comparing him to the famous cartoon cat, "Puss in Boots."

One follower even tagged his fiancée, Tirelo Kale, calling her out for allowing him to go out in public in that outfit, and she jokingly responded, "He doesn't listen," distancing herself from the controversial look with a bit of humour.

Read some of the comments below.

asisiphomgozi reacted:

"At the start of the video, you look like a wrestler."

cindie_mgobhozi trolled:

"Puss in Boots."

iconic_mathandi said:

"You were clearly proud of your outfit; you even recorded an OOTD video. Sbindi, you're brave."

moosa_akwande wrote:

"I thought it was someone from wrestling."

masesi_dladla joked:

"@mis_kale, I'm going to hit you for letting Earthly Prince dress like Rey Mysterio."

Followers compared Mpumelelo Mseleku's outfit to a wrestler's and the famous cartoon cat, Puss in Boots. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku slams MaKhumalo's outfit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's remarks about his wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo"'s outfit, which he labelled as inappropriate.

The reality TV star and businesswoman's husband claimed her look for a family outfit was far too revealing, claiming she was "almost naked."

Source: Briefly News