Reality TV star Tirelo Kale recently celebrated her birthday with a stunning photoshoot, donning a mature look

Tirelo Kale is Mpumelelo Mseleku's baby mama, who rose to fame on the reality TV show Izingane Zes'thembu

On X (Twitter), people shared mean comments about her latest shoot, while fans showed her love

Mpumelelo Mseleku's baby mama, Tirelo Kale, recently celebrated her birthday.

Source: Instagram

They say age is just a number, until it's somebody's birthday. Reality TV star Tirelo Kale's special day invited some mean comments after it was revealed that she is 26 years old.

Tirelo wishes herself a happy birthday

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, Tirelo Kale posted some gorgeous snaps from her photoshoot. Donning a chic vintage look, Tirelo wore a blonde curly weave with a nudish dress.

Penning a sweet message, she encouraged herself to grow into her confidence as a young woman.

"Hello, 26. A year older, wiser, stronger, and more confident in the woman I am becoming. This journey hasn't always been easy, but every step has shaped my strength and grace. Stepping into this new chapter covered in God's favour, walking boldly into purpose, growth, and beautiful new beginnings. Happy birthday to me!" she exclaimed.

After receiving an overwhelming amount of support, Tirelo thanked her followers in the most heartfelt manner.

"Thank you so much to everyone for the beautiful birthday wishes, messages, and compliments. I truly appreciate every one of you. My day wouldn’t have been this special without all your love and kindness. I’m so grateful!"

Mpumelelo Mseleku’s lady, Tirelo Kale, turned 26 this week. Image: Mis.kale

Mzansi offers a mix of reactions to Tirelo's Instagram post, with some questioning why she agreed to endure the pressures of isthembu at a young age.

@NtsakoNkuna2 replied:

"She’s stunning, just too young to be dealing with that type of relationship."

@sikie4 was one of the mean commenters:

"She needs to stop what she’s consuming, can’t be 26 and looking like a +45. Happy birthday to her."

@Zamagebe_21175 joked:

"Same age as her mother-in-law, Makhwela."

@Tebogo16_09 exclaimed:

"The men in that family like them thick!"

@mrloveness questioned:

"Mara? Is she really, really 26? Like two Zix? She looks way older than three zero."

@_officialMoss asked:

"Chomi, is it 26 or 46? Women and lying about their age."

Meanwhile, @BanziZeigh defended Tirelo, saying:

"Yerr only on Twitter you will find age shaming/ body shaming commentary, guys, y'all really need to stop this. Let people be! Y'all can't control everything, including how a person should look at what age."

