City Makoti and her husband, Sihle Dambuza, showed followers how they're teaching their son Zakkie isiXhosa

The couple shared a video reading a story to their little man before bedtime, and fans admired their dedication to the lesson

Followers flooded the comment section with sweet and hilarious reactions to little Zakkie's lesson

City Makoti and her husband read their son a story in isiXhosa. Image: thecitymakoti

City Makoti and her husband, Sihle Dambuza, are proving that the most important lessons often happen at home.

In a video that melted hearts across social media, the couple offered a glimpse into their evening routine as they dedicated their bedtime story session to teaching their son, Zakkie, his father's home language - isiXhosa.

The clip, posted on 4 March 2026, captures the couple's dedication to the lesson as the award-winning influencer, real name Anika Dambuza, reads the names of animals while her husband assists with pronunciation.

They adopted Izilwane Ezili 100 Zokuqala by children's author Roger Priddy, the founder of Priddy Books, to help the nine-month old learn his first words.

"Bedtime isiXhosa lessons for Zakkie. After 15 minutes, he was asleep, and I know a few animals in isiXhosa."

Meanwhile, the toddler’s apparent disinterest is what captured the hearts of many followers. Little Zakkie can be seen focusing on the lesson for some time before being distracted by the camera and his bottle, and later drifting to sleep.

The heartwarming scene reminded everyone that parenting takes patience, especially when trying to pass down cultural roots to the next generation.

Even though Zakkie was more interested in his bottle and a nap than his new words, his parents' effort struck a chord with many South African parents facing the same struggle.

Watch the Dambuzas' video below.

Social media gushes over Zakkie's adorable video

Online users admired City Makoti's efforts in learning new Xhosa words, while others laughed at Zakkie's disinterest. Read some of their comments below.

b_anchor_k joked:

"The book is for mommy, the bottle is for Zakkie."

cyaaaaa_wa_owethu laughed:

"Not Zakkie falling asleep during his lesson."

olgashinguadja suggested:

"Please test Zakkie's dad some Afrikaans

green_home_lover_za joked:

"Mama and dada teaching each other at Zakkie's expense."

elsiemangs asked:

"Is it Zakkie or you, mommy, in this Xhosa class?"

kuhle_naledi posted:

"Love this family so much.'

Fans were in stitches watching little Zakkie fall asleep during his lesson. Image: thecitymakoti

The video arrived after the Dambuzas faced a social media storm over the dynamics of their marriage. However, as the dust settled, the clip sparked a wave of joy among followers who praised the couple for making heritage a priority, even if the "lesson" was inadvertently cut short by Zakkie’s sleep schedule.

