City Makoti's husband, Sihle Dambuza, opened up about what he does for a living

After the viral social media backlash over his wife's revelations about their financial dynamics, Sihle once again attempted to do damage control to show critics that there was nothing to worry about

While his loyal followers admired his honesty, several critics held on to the "breadwinner" discussion and used it as ammunition against him

City Makoti’s husband finally opened up about what he does for a living. Images: sihledambuza

Source: Instagram

The discussion surrounding City Makoti's marriage remains ongoing as online users continue to dissect every detail of her personal life and financial dynamics.

The influencer found herself at the centre of social media backlash after revealing that she was the primary breadwinner in her marriage.

In an effort to silence the noise and protect his wife from further backlash, Sihle Dambuza has stepped into the spotlight to clarify his professional standing. Rather than shying away, he chose to address the elephant in the room by opening up about his career, hoping to prove that he is more than just a bystander in his wife's success.

On 16 February 2026, Dambuza posted a video on his social media pages explaining what he does for a living.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

With a cheeky opening, "POV: When your unemployed friend does random things during the week," the father of one explained that after his wife convinced him to quit his job, he was able to pursue his dream of being a content creator and stay-at-home dad.

"When people ask me what I do for a living, I tell them, 'I live life.'"

This was followed by a breakdown of his outfit for the day ahead of his trip to Sun City to celebrate his birthday.

City Makoti’s husband, Sihle Dambuza, revealed that after resigning from his job, he pursued his dream of being a content creator and stay-at-home dad. Image: thecitymakoti

Source: Instagram

His post comes at the height of online backlash surrounding the couple's marriage after City Makoti, real name Anika Dambuza, let the world in on the private details of her marriage, including the revelation that she was the one who funded their wedding and car.

While Sihle’s video was intended to project a sense of freedom and contentment, his "unemployed friend" joke backfired for some, providing fresh ammunition for critics who argue that his lifestyle further confirms the financial dynamic his wife previously shared.

Watch Sihle Dambuza's video below.

Social media reacts to Sihle Dambuza's video

Critics wasted no time in slamming Sihle Dambuza's unbothered attitude amid the backlash.

Aphiwe🎀 said:

"He’s hurt!"

Nomhle_Duma❤️ asked:

"Shame, she made you do this, neh?"

oulik posted:

"He feels ashamed about how his wife embarrassed him, like how she took away his manhood. Now he's explaining it every time as if he's okay and it's a joke, it really hurts him."

Sah corrected:

"You were told to resign, mos, it wasn’t your decision."

Meanwhile, others continued to show support for Sihle and encouraged him to ignore the noise.

Charli said:

"Hello, Sihle. Keep going. You're a modern dad and husband. Ignore negative comments. People need to stop preaching their lifestyle beliefs in the comments. It's your best life, and you're enjoying it. God bless you and your family."

phile0206 wrote:

"You don't have to explain! We respect you, present loving father!! Good luck to the both of you."

mom2boys_ct added:

"Tell them that being a stay-at-home parent IS a full-time job. Probably the hardest one that there is."

Sihle Dambuza's romantic gesture goes viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to City Makoti's husband, Sihle Dambuza's sweet Valentine's Day gesture.

The content creator asked his wife to be his Valentine; sadly, some people weren't at all moved by his romantic gesture.

Source: Briefly News