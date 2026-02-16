Sihle Dambuza faced a social media storm after he posted a video asking his wife, City Makoti, to be his Valentine

After the influencer was dragged online for sharing close details about her husband and their marriage, the internet has used every opportunity to roast them online

Sihle's post was met with mixed reactions, with loyal fans admiring his effort while critics revisited the drama surrounding his marriage

City Makoti’s husband posted a romantic video despite the mounting criticism against them. Image: sihledambuza

Rather than the dust settling on the breadwinner saga, the situation has only intensified, with Sihle Dambuza finding himself at the centre of a fresh social media firestorm after his Valentine’s Day tribute to his wife went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The digital court of public opinion is still in session for the Dambuzas, and this time, even a romantic gesture couldn't escape the crossfire after Sihle posted a sweet video, asking City Makoti to be his Valentine, and it seemed to backfire on him.

Taking to his social media pages on 13 February 2026, Sihle posted a video of himself arranging a bright bouquet beside a box of chocolates, preparing to ask his Makoti the big question for the seventh year in a row.

"Since I've known Anika, she's always wanted me to ask her to be my Valentine. I've actually always enjoyed it because I like seeing her happy, and those small gestures always guaranteed happiness."

In the video, his wife is seen walking into frame carrying their son Zakkie, who also contributed by "buying" her a box of Easter eggs.

Sihle Dambuza shared a video asking his wife, City Makoti, to be his Valentine. Image: thecitymakoti

The sweet gesture comes as the couple continues to face a storm of public criticism. Instead of being a romantic "reset," the video only gave critics more ammunition, with many calling the wholesome moment fake following the details about their financial situation.

With the revelation that Anika is not only the one bringing home the bacon but also the one who funded their wedding and car, every small gesture Sihle makes is now being viewed through a cynical lens.

Despite the couple’s attempt to remain a united front, online users did not stop picking their marriage apart. As their brand sits at a crossroads, many believe that the Dambuzas are learning the hard way that when you invite the world into your marriage for content, even a bouquet of flowers can be used as fuel for the fire.

Watch Sihle Dambuza's video below.

Social media weighs in on Sihle Dambuza's video

Online users were the least bit moved by Sihle Dambuza's gesture and instead revisited the ongoing backlash surrounding his marriage.

Oyster 🦪 asked:

"I'm sure she also bought those flowers."

siphumelele said:

"They're saying that your efforts don't pay the bills."

Ms. Tshwanelo Fokazi 💕🇿🇦 argued:

"You’re so young! They are saying the 'boy child' is being left behind, but things such as choosing unemployment in your 20s and being idle for possibly 10 years will not benefit you. Please stay employed, buti. You’re still young!"

Meanwhile, others declared their support for Sihle and his wife, and wished them well on their journey.

Nats reassured Sihle Dambuza:

"You're a good man. She is very lucky to have you."

Mfunie Dololo supported Sihle Dambuza:

"Let me follow you, Sihle. We will never let you down. This has been going on for a long time."

AV! wrote:

"My people, take care of each other, please."

