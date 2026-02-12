City Makoti Reveals When She Became a Breadwinner in Marriage With Sihle Dambuza

South African reality TV star City Makoti wished her husband a happy birthday on Wednesday, 12 February 2026

Her birthday wish told a very inspiring message of patience, love, and sacrifices, between a couple, and Mzansi was left inspired

However, one thing that stood out was when she opened up about the time she started being the breadwinner in her marriage

City Makoti wished her husband, Sihle Dambuza, a happy birthday. Image: Thecitymakoti

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star City Makoti and her husband Sihle Dambuza have taken Mzansi by storm.

Not only for their inspiring relationship, but also for their marriage dynamics. City Makoti revealed that she is the breadwinner in her marriage. This divided the internet, with people offering their mixed feelings about this.

Now, Makoti spoke openly about being the provider from the early stages of their marriage, sharing that her first big purchase as the breadwinner was electric toothbrushes.

City Makoti showers hubby with sweet birthday message

On Instagram, City Makoti penned a sweet message to her hubby, sharing some throwback snaps from their high school days.

"Happy Birthday, sthandwa sam. I will never stop posting your old photos. This post actually tells a story. If you scroll past the first 2 photos. I’m showing you in Matric so people can see you haven’t aged much. Then it was student life, where we were super skinny - and not by choice. You got your license. We graduated, and we were gonna go teach English in China!" she exclaimed.

She went on to share their life goals and how they made plans to go to China; however, life had other plans for them.

"No matter how hard we tried, it just didn’t work out...but now we know it was never meant to work out like that. The Lord laughs when we make plans, because He has his own plans for us. We ended up in eGoli, and that’s a story for another day. Rest in peace, to ubhut Siya and enkosi kakhulu (Thank you for everything.)"

The content creator praised her hubby and hailed him for being the best father to their daughter, Zakkie.

"I got a job, and we moved into our own place. Sis L bought us a TV, and you were so happy because now you can watch Arsenal. My first purchase was electric toothbrushes because we never had them growing up. Then you got a job. You are such a hard worker and one of the smartest people I know! You always tried your best, even through the tough times, and it showed me how resilient you are. We also shared our first Christmas together. You went home one December and came back telling me we’re getting married. We didn’t know how we were going to pay for everything, but like always, we made it through. God is good. We got married, and the story continues. Zakkie has the best father one can ask for. I love watching you two. To many more, my love and to many blessings."

City Makoti is married to Sihle Dambuza, and she is the breadwinner. Image: Thecitymakoti

Source: Instagram

Mzansi shared sweet messages to the couple. After they faced backlash from SA, Sihle defended himself and his wife, saying he was very happy.

queenofplugss said:

"One like is not enough. I wish I could like a thousand times. Happy birthday, and wishing you and your whole family so much love and blessings always."

prinellap asked:

"Beautiful! Where did you get your outfit from? I am such a lover of ethnic wear, and this looks stunning on you."

City Makoti bags award

In a previous report from Briefly News, influencer City Makoti recently bagged an award at the Briefly News 2025 Entertainment Awards.

The reality TV star won the Influencer of the Year Award and also posted about her big win on social media.

Source: Briefly News