Former Miss South Africa Mia le Roux showed off her custom-made engagement ring in her recent Instagram video

The beauty queen is engaged to be married to her fiancé, Luke Tenoever, and she revealed that he co-designed the ring

Mia le Roux was candid about her ring, saying that although she loved the first one, she also cherishes the second one

Former Miss South Africa Mia le Roux showed off her sparkling engagement ring. Image: Mialerouxx

Source: Instagram

Soon-to-be dashing bride Mia le Roux has let fans in on her newly designed engagement ring.

The beauty queen is engaged to her fiancé, Luke Tenoever, and the couple has always been candid about their relationship.

Mia le Roux shows off ring

Taking to Instagram, Mia shared a video of her engagement ring, which is a stunning diamond ring with gold detail.

"Designing my dream engagement ring has been so much fun, @luke_tenoever. I love you! Also, a big thank you to Clare from @katannutadiamonds for making this process so effortless. I cannot wait to reveal this beauty!" she exclaimed.

The couple got engaged for some time, and they kept things private. It was in July 2025 that they decided it would be best to announce it.

“The immense love, patience and sacrifice you have shown me this year has been nothing short of incredible. From the way you hold space for me with calm and steadiness in life’s tough moments, to the way we lose ourselves in laughter over the silliest things. My heart will choose you over and over again, even though you have to inspect your cricket kit for an hour first when I ask for a cup of coffee,” she wrote.

She explained the reason to keep their engagement private from social media, saying they enjoyed their privacy. She previously let fans in on how they met.

“We have been engaged for a while now and mutually agreed that we just want to enjoy our little bubble. This one moment that just belonged to us for a little while. And now we are ready to share our joy with the world. We said yes to forever,” she continued.

Her followers are loving the ring:

liezelhallett11 said:

"Congratulations, beautiful Mia, to you and your hubby-to-be. Your ring is going to be absolutely stunning."

katannutadiamonds exclaimed:

"Congratulations, Mia and Luke! It was a pleasure to be able to help make your dream a reality."

Mia Le Roux reflects on Miss SA reign

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mia le Roux reflected on her journey ever since she was crowned in 2024.

Mia appreciated her tribe and the supporters who made this journey worthwhile, leading up to the grand finale. The new Miss SA will be crowned on 25 October 2025 in Pretoria, and Mia has a little treat for her fans as a thank you.

"As I reflect on this incredible journey, my heart is full. None of it would have been possible without the love, support, and strength of my village. You’ve reminded me that when we uplift one another, something truly beautiful happens. When love overflows, it naturally finds its way back into the world."

