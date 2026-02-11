A South African woman shared her honest review of Takealot invisible braces, revealing her progress after just weeks of use

The TikTok user showcased a before-and-after comparison, saying she was happy with the gradual changes and chose not to rush the process

Her post sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising her results while others urged caution around at-home dental treatments

A South African woman has taken to social media to share her honest review of invisible braces purchased on Takealot, expressing satisfaction with her progress so far.

A woman posted a TikTok video sharing her review of Takealot invisible braces. Image: @babsiiengcobo

Source: TikTok

According to the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @babsiiengcobo, she showcased her teeth while explaining how the braces have been working for her. @babsiiengcobo said she was pleased with the gradual changes and emphasised that she did not want to rush the process.

"They are working slowly but surely, and I don’t want to rush the process because most importantly, I want to have stopped when I should have stopped using them. I don’t want to use them longer than I should," she explained.

She added that she could previously feel how far inward her teeth were tilted, but now noticed a difference in their positioning.

"I could feel how far in they were tilted like that, but now I can feel just how outer they are," she said, describing the improvement.

To give viewers a clearer picture of her journey, the content creator @babsiiengcobo shared a comparison of how her teeth looked in December 2025 and how they appeared in February 2026. She noted that she only began using the invisible braces in February and had already started seeing changes.

The social media user @babsiiengcobo also mentioned that she planned to wear the braces back-to-back for a week as part of her routine, indicating her commitment to achieving the desired results.

Her review sparked interest among online users, with many curious about the effectiveness of at-home orthodontic solutions. While some praised her transparency and patience with the process, others encouraged professional guidance when considering dental treatments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman’s Takealot invisible braces

People in South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman’s Takealot invisible braces, saying:

T stated:

"Shifting your own jaw is insane, without X-rays is even more insane😭."

Tadz|UGC|SMM wrote:

"I’m glad they’re working 🥹."

Lebza expressed:

"Glad it works for you, mama, but… there’s a reason there’s a whole practice and years of studying dedicated to braces and teeth in general, so please be careful, all the best 🙏."

Pan African from 2015 cracked a joke sayingL

"The maxillofacial surgeons are about to get some complicated manmade cases😂."

M commented:

"I bought this too."

User suggested:

"Can I use it while I sleep? I grind on my teeth in my sleep."

