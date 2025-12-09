A TikTok video showcasing a Woolworths rainbow cake has ignited widespread debate over its unexpected price tag

South Africans shared mixed reactions online, ranging from shock to humorous commentary about rising costs

The trending clip has fuelled broader discussions about affordability and festive spending in SA

A Woolworths rainbow cake has sparked lively debate across South Africa after a TikTok creator questioned its steep price, leaving many shoppers stunned.

A young man displayed a R400 Woolworths cake that set the internet buzzing. Image: @nathanreidugc

Source: TikTok

The video, posted by a user who goes by the TikTok handle @nathanreidugc, showcased the brightly coloured layered cake, which quickly gained traction as he expressed disbelief over its cost.

In his caption, the creator asked:

"Since when did the rainbow cake at Woolworths become so expensive?"

The popular celebration treat, known for its vibrant layers and fluffy texture, was displayed with a price tag of R409, prompting widespread shock among consumers.

Adding humour to his frustration, the TikTokker joked:

"For R400, this cake better sing ‘Happy Birthday’ by itself."

The clip struck a nerve with many South Africans, especially amid growing conversations about the rising cost of living. Woolworths, often considered a premium retailer, is no stranger to trending topics around pricing, but this cake has become the latest flashpoint for online discussion.

In the comments, reactions varied from outrage to laughter. Some said the price was unjustifiable, while others argued that Woolworths’ quality often comes at a higher cost. Several users admitted they had also noticed price increases, but never expected a rainbow cake to pass the R400 mark.

Others defended the retailer, suggesting that ingredients, labour, and production costs may have contributed to the increase. Still, many insisted the price was out of hand.

The video by TikTok user @nathanreidugc has since gathered thousands of views after it was published on 6 November 2025, adding to a growing online conversation about affordability, budgeting, and the realities of festive spending in South Africa. Whether seen as a luxury buy or an unnecessary splurge, one thing is clear that the R400 Woolworths rainbow cake has definitely caught Mzansi’s attention.

A R400 Woolworths cake showcased by a young man is causing a stir online. Image: @nathanreidugc

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to Woolies' cake price tag

Mzansi netizens didn’t hold back in the comments section. Some shared their own experiences with Woolworths’ dessert range, while others cracked jokes as they poked fun, saying:

VSH..SA said:

"Mind you, that cake doesn’t even taste good 😭."

ᑕᗩᖇᗰIE stated:

"The exact same cake is R99 and R110 at OK foods. Woolworths is ridiculous 🙄."

Marcel Se Vrou Shared:

"My boss bought me one for my 21st... I can confirm it's worth the R400 🤤."

Andrea Lee-anne Kamm wrote:

"You can't compare Woolworths cakes to other cakes. To all the haters😅 Their cakes are TOP quality."

Karabo Nandipha Majola replied:

"It increases every year."

Abu commented:

"That cake tastes exactly the way it looks, like rubbish."

Watch the video below:

More on Woolies cakes

Briefly News reported that a gentleman shared how he devoured the Woolworths cake, and the guy's amusing antics entertained people.

reported that a gentleman shared how he devoured the Woolworths cake, and the guy's amusing antics entertained people. One lady in Mzansi had South Africans cracking up in laughter with her hilarious antics in a video. The footage shared by @naledimokae_17 on the video platform shows a lady shopping in Woolworths.

One stunner in Mzansi took on the challenge and tried the viral Woolworths cake, which cost R100. Her rating sent a shock wave through SA.

Source: Briefly News