One lady in Mzansi had South Africans cracking up in laughter with her hilarious antics in a video.

A lady placed back a Woolworths cake due to the price in a TikTok video, which amused SA.

Woman puts back Woolies cake because of price

The footage shared by @naledimokae_17 on the video platform shows a lady shopping in Woolworths. The young woman came across a delicious carrot cake that cost R240 in the store. Due to its price, the hun grabbed the cake and quickly placed it back in the fridge.

Her shenanigans left netizens in stitches. The TikTok video gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

The online community reacts

Many people were left in laughter as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply expressed their thoughts by saying:

Angels Daughter said:

"It's been over a since I had a cake from Woolies the price."

Anniemichelleolif added:

"Arigani imunathi but yooooh that price not in cyrils economy."

Lethabo expressed:

"Worth the price, though."

Gcinakazi Vee thabile suggested:

"Try econo babes they are worth every cent."

Fez shared:

"Chomi, I bought it anyway. I ate it with tears in my eyes."

Nthabisengmatsoso0 commented:

"Mara price yone."

