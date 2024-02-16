A young student went viral in a TikTok video after showing how he carries his skafthin to school

The kid showed people how he made a two-litre ice cream box extra small to carry it conveniently

The video was a viral hit as people were dumbfounded by the kid's ingenious trick with the plastic container

A kid in a video came to school with his lunch box put away. Many people were amazed after seeing how the young kid creatively packed the tub away.

A TikTok video shows a school kid folding a plastic container to fit in his pocket. Image: @mkhwanazi21skhumbuzo

Source: TikTok

The video of the young student received more than 60,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were amused by the pupil.

Kid fold 2L plastic container

In a TikTok video by @mkhwanazi21skhumbuzo, a school child managed to fold a two litre ice cream box into his pocket. In the clip, he was chatting to friends as he took out the folded-up lunch box.

Watch the video below:

SA amazed by kid

Many people made hilarious speculations about his lunch box. Some people thought that he was on to something with his foldable plastic container.

Busisiwe said:

"He probably writes all the subjects work in 1 book."

Prince added:

"Yellow hemp was the first red flag"

smplymalumz wrote:

"This one doesn't carry skull bag."

starlight joked:

"Tupperware was found shaking."

brainiac113 guessed:

"I'm sure his books are in his pocket."

mzwandilehlatshwayo0 wrote:

"Sitting here , thinking he is taking out a box of Ellis brown creamer.

Andaniii laughed:

"The things we see at school."

Maggy was impressed:

"I'm telling you this will be a new business adventure. (foldable containers) watch the space"

ke_thabiso_012 remarked:

"I attended school in a wrong era, a convertible Skhaftin."

Peeps stan wife for flexing early morning love through food

Briefly News previously reported that a woman from Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng wakes up at the crack of dawn to make a delicious lunch for her husband.

TikTok user @ofentse_mphuti's culinary skills are nothing short of magical. She wakes up early in the morning to make a nutritious and healthy lunchbox for her husband. The talented lady shared the video on TikTok and her culinary finesse has impressed people in Mzansi.

People were left in awe as her culinary skills shone through, inspiring others to start their day with love and creativity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News