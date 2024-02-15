A man went viral after cleaning a pot to perfection in a TikTok video, which got lots of attention from people

A TikTok video shows the before and after the gent got his hands on a poot that needed some TLC

Netizens were amazed and desperate to know how he achieved a clean look on the pot with minimal efforts

A man washing a pot was a viral hit. In a video, he took a pot from drab to fab using some special soap.

A TikTok video shows a man cleaning a pot to make it shiny. Image: @user8185700434329

The video of the man doing chores received over 20 000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people clamouring, eager to know how he did it.

Man cleans pot with expertise

A man in the TikTok video by @user8185700434329 sat down to clean a pot. In the video, he managed to make it extremely shiny using a cleaning substance.

Watch the video:

People amazed by pot cleaning

Many people thought the man did an amazing job. Netizens were eager to know what he used on the pot.

Read the comments below:

Okamthethwa commented:

"Let me give flowers to woman who raised you."

Nomzi wrote:

"My brother does this and currently he has no girlfriend for 5 years , "hope you get my point uthi" zixhonyiwe azothule."

peachers said:

"Hart pots will always be my favourite."

❤Dee joked:

"Even my future is not shining bright like this."

user774258250216 added:

"You can be my man."

Khantshe Nyapisi was impressed:

"This pot could be packaged again and sent back to the shop and request full refund."

Mpho asked:

"Can you show me your secrets please?"

Mampinga_ applauded:

"I will always respect people who clean pots like this, but yho it can never be me I tried ndohluleka."

@Vuvulicious77 begged:

"Come stay with me please."

