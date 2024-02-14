A video of a very strong man lifting a Renault Kwid to move it out of the way has caused a buzz on TikTok

The man's remarkable strength stunned netizens as they watched him move the car with minimal effort

Jokes are flowing in the comments section about the guy's Hulk-like strength, and some expressed amazement

A man moved a Renault Kwid to the side of the road with his bare hands. Image: @phathumusathabo

It's one thing to be in great shape, but the capability to lift an entire car is mindblowing. A strong guy gained online popularity for lifting a vehicle.

Man flexes unbelievable strength

A TikTok video posted by @phathumusathabo shows the man picking up a Renault Kwid with his bare hands.

The gent did not break a sweat doing what most people would consider unusual for a human being.

Car video goes TikTok viral

The video racked up over 492,000 views and sparked a flurry of comments filled with jokes and amazement at the man's incredible stunt.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi jokes about Renault Kwids

Netizens are stunned and cracking jokes about the lightweight Renault Kwid that can seemingly be manoeuvred with ease.

See some of the comments below:

@Lucky said:

"Khuphuka lapho tow truck."

@Kingjama8 mentioned:

"Yerrr bazomzonda abantu aba driver iKwidi lomuntu. "

@hlatsl1 wrote:

"Somebody tried to humiliate me by doing this. I was humbled. Not me later that evening driving him home with the same Kwid."

@Auntcle shared:

"They once removed my Kwid like this in the parking at work."

@patrickshabalala asked:

"So, when out of petrol on my way to work I can just put it in the bag and just continue? I want this car."

@Mckwana stated:

"Put it down, put it down, don't throw it. "

@Nenekazi posted:

"This is how I am going to park my car. "

@Remohlale@23 suggested:

"Tshwane Metro Police must just hire you to remove these things in town when unlawfully parked. "

