Man Stuns South Africans by Lifting Renault Kwid With Superhuman Strength, Video Gets 492k Views
- A video of a very strong man lifting a Renault Kwid to move it out of the way has caused a buzz on TikTok
- The man's remarkable strength stunned netizens as they watched him move the car with minimal effort
- Jokes are flowing in the comments section about the guy's Hulk-like strength, and some expressed amazement
It's one thing to be in great shape, but the capability to lift an entire car is mindblowing. A strong guy gained online popularity for lifting a vehicle.
Man flexes unbelievable strength
A TikTok video posted by @phathumusathabo shows the man picking up a Renault Kwid with his bare hands.
The gent did not break a sweat doing what most people would consider unusual for a human being.
PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!
Car video goes TikTok viral
The video racked up over 492,000 views and sparked a flurry of comments filled with jokes and amazement at the man's incredible stunt.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi jokes about Renault Kwids
Netizens are stunned and cracking jokes about the lightweight Renault Kwid that can seemingly be manoeuvred with ease.
See some of the comments below:
@Lucky said:
"Khuphuka lapho tow truck."
@Kingjama8 mentioned:
"Yerrr bazomzonda abantu aba driver iKwidi lomuntu. "
@hlatsl1 wrote:
"Somebody tried to humiliate me by doing this. I was humbled. Not me later that evening driving him home with the same Kwid."
@Auntcle shared:
"They once removed my Kwid like this in the parking at work."
@patrickshabalala asked:
"So, when out of petrol on my way to work I can just put it in the bag and just continue? I want this car."
@Mckwana stated:
"Put it down, put it down, don't throw it. "
@Nenekazi posted:
"This is how I am going to park my car. "
@Remohlale@23 suggested:
"Tshwane Metro Police must just hire you to remove these things in town when unlawfully parked. "
Strong mechanic uses bare hands to lift car engine
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a strong car mechanic has impressed many people on Instagram with his incredible show of strength.
In a stunning video, the mechanic singlehandedly lifted the engine of a car and brought it out of the bonnet without seeking help.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News