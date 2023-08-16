An elderly woman took to social media to share a workout video and it grabbed people's attention

The fit gogo slayed the high-intensity session and showed remarkable strength and endurance in the 15 seconds clip

Mzansi TikTok users were thoroughly impressed with the woman who is prioritising her health and fitness

An elderly woman performed a high-intensity workout. Image: @jowiemabena

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video of an elderly woman enthusiastically performing cardio exercises has taken the internet by storm.

Elderly woman skips rope in TikTok video

The video captures the remarkable energy and determination of the gogo as she engages in a lively cardio routine.

In the TikTok video posted by @jowiemabena, the woman killed the impressive skipping rope set. Her joyful and spirited demeanour has resonated with 123 000, inspiring people of all ages to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Gogo motivates many to become healthy and fit

South African netizens have been sharing the video with heartfelt comments praising the gogo's dedication and positivity. Many have expressed how her actions have motivated them to break a sweat and stay fit, regardless of their age.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users encourage gogo to keep exercising

@user6746162310004 mentioned:

"Keep it pushing my champion."

@Lamorè said:

"I've never thought of being a Ben 10 neh, but haai."

@Dola posted:

"I like this. I'm inspired to join the challenge mum. I am proud of you."

@thobekiletshaba commented:

"Wow, will start doing skipping. You challenged me."

@hlongipule stated:

"Hola hola, thanks for the encouragement."

user9238458148107 posted:

"I'm joining you thanks for the inspiration."

@polenamoema said:

"Go girl, you gained a follower. Proud of you mommy."

@thabomohlabine5 added:

"Keep pushing everyday dear. "

Woman has intense workout in hilarious TikTok, Mzansi wonders if she Is preparing for war

In another article, Briefly News reported that this workout enthusiast left many people amazed. The TikTok had thousands laughing as it received 13 000 thousand likes.

People could not stop raving about how amazing she looked while using gym equipment. The fit babe was doing stunts, and it was a sight to behold. She filmed herself on an exercise, but she was using it in a creative way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News