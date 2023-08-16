One woman shared a video showing the reading journey of her daughter, and it has attracted attention on TikTok

The well-read toddler is seen in the clip learning the alphabet at a tender and progressing to nursey books

The cute TikTok video charmed Mzansi netizens and gathered over 491 000 views in less than a week

A toddler mesmerised social media users with her reading ability. The little girl’s TikTok video captures her journey of learning how to read.

Inspiring progression of young reader

Her advanced progress was undeniable and amazed netizens. The learning process started with her pointing to alphabet letters when she was taught the phonetic sounds.

As time went by, she explored more difficult books and was soon reading short sentences.

Toddler's reading skills captivate thousands

The heartwarming clip uploaded by @lethu_nanas was a hit on the platform, garnering 516 000 views. Hundreds swooned in the comments section about the bright girl. Some praised the toddler’s parents who are doing an amazing job educating her.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss well-read toddler

@sdlodlo said:

"Wish she could read isiZulu like that. "

@koketsom mentioned:

"She even has a British accent whoa."

@Sakhi_J posted:

"You're definitely doing something right with her."

@pearlhlongwane shared:

"Tried this with my son, and he ate some of the pages."

@kayjay756 commented:

"Amazing! I am a reception teacher and this melts me."

@neliswasukude asked:

"How old was she when she started?"

@tarndie7 said:

"I applaud you Mama you are doing a great job because wow mine will stare at me and roll his eyes. "

@thulanijamesmashaba suggested:

"Start them young education is so advance she can start Gr 1 at 5 years old."

South African pupils’ reading scores decline, landing SA in last place behind 57 countries in global test

In another article, Briefly News reported that the Department of Basic Education has released the results of an international reading assessment, and the results are a sobering indictment of SA's literacy crisis.

South African pupils came dead last out of 57 countries in the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS).

