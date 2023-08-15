A young woman took to social media to flex about the impressive grades she achieved in matric

The brilliant student posted a TikTok video showing her matric certificate, and it was covered with straight A's

The video served as inspiration for many high school students, and they asked for study tips in the comments

An intelligent young woman showed off her matric certificate. Image: @testimonymcmohale

Source: TikTok

One woman has shared her remarkable matriculation results on social media.

Woman shows outstanding matric results

She proudly displayed her academic achievement in a video uploaded on her TikTok page @testimonymcmohale.

The brainy beauty's hard work was reflected in the A+ grades she got, and she even managed to achieve a 99% grade in mathematics.

Netizens celebrate academic excellence

Her friends and followers celebrated her accomplishment with congratulatory messages in the comments. High school students who saw the clip said they were inspired to strive for their own educational success.

The clip was a massive hit on the platform, clocking more than 522 000 views and 20 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Student inspires others to reach educational goals

@wayne_jordan5 said:

"My intelligence will never."

@faith shared:

"I'm struggling with life science it's really bad hey."

@kagisohope7 asked:

"Hey how did you prepare for Sepedi Paper 1?Because I'm doing the same subjects as you."

@naledieymash7 added:

"99% on Mathematics bruh."

@nokubongamagwaza131 stated:

"Mad intelligence. God given le."

@luerhthobela mentioned:

"I'm tempted to share my too. ✊❤️"

@dellyking said:

"Congratulations and salute darling. May the good Lord continue to protect you all the way. ❤️"

@thandazo482 commented:

"Congratulations may god open doors for you because indeed you've worked hard."

