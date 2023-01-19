The Department of Basic Education announced the matric results and celebrated top achievers from public schools

One top pupil from Limpopo motivated people with his moving story about overcoming the challenges he faced in matric

South African citizens congratulated the top learner on social media and wished him success in his future studies

Moeletsi Tladi is one of the top matric achievers of 2022. Image: @coksie_mag/Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Moeletsi Tladi from Ga-Mphahlele in Limpopo is one of the top matric achievers for the class of 2022 and shared what it took to pass with flying colours.

The 18-year-old attended the ministerial breakfast hosted by the Department of Basic Education honouring matric students from public schools who excelled in their studies.

Tladi shared some of the challenges he faced during his final High School year which included managing depression, reported TimesLIVE.

"I didn't expect to make it to the nationals, considering how difficult the exams were going. I was in disbelief and excited at the same time when I got the invite. I even thought it was a prank, but then it turned out to be a reality. I'm living the reality now, I'm living the dream."

Tladi credited his family for his academic achievement and said they offered him emotional support and financial assistance even though money was hard to come by.

The Limpopo pupil added that he wants to study Actuarial Science at the prestigious University of Cape Town.

SA citizens' comments from Facebook

ThembAmahle WahaMotloung said:

The importance of being there for our kids and supporting them all the way is very important. Well done boy. ❤️"

Vusi Malindisa posted:

"Great results young man and all the best in the future."

Cee Simo mentioned:

"Wow! This is impressive news. Results from the people that change lives. Congratulations son."

Hezekiel Motloutsi shared:

"Congratulations boyza you really inspire our kids to keep doing well. The future is looking good boy."

Matseliso Moshoeshoe mentioned:

"Congratulations, hard work and dedication pay off."

