Reggae singer Lucky Dube passed away in 2007 after getting shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg

Mzansi remembered the late star 16 years after his death and showered him with praises as they remembered the timeless music

Many people took to X to share their thoughts about the singer and the impact his music has made in the South African industry

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Lucky Dube still remains in many people's hearts 16 years after his passing. Image: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Mzansi remembers a music icon, the late Lucky Dube, who passed away in 2007.

Lucky Dube shot dead 16 years ago

Reggae singer Lucky Dube was shot in 2007 during an attempted hijacking in Rosettenville, Johannesburg.

South Africans and lovers of his music remember the Together As One hitmaker, as today marks 16 years since his untimely death. Many did not hesitate to shower the star with praises as they remembered the timeless music.

PAY ATTENTION:

The original megastar- says SA

X users (formerly known as Twitter) shared their thoughts about the singer and the impact his music has made in the South African industry.

Commenting under a tweet by @MorningLiveSABC, this is what some people had to share:

@Soshangaan said:

"The original megastar in Afrikan, whose history was buried with him by those trying to steal history."

@secha_carly said:

"Rip and where is the daughter Bongi Dube she did good music she must come back with another album."

@PapamaMabotshwa

"He would have been 59 years this year."

@BantuBikoncious

"Gone but not forgotten. Lucky Dube will never ever be erased in our hearts and minds..Rest in power."

@AbbyAinomugisha asked:

"16 years ago today, Africa lost their most iconic Raggae artiste & freedom fighter. That Lucky Dube song that moves me is'The other side."

Mzansi remembers Lucky Dube, slam politicians

In a previous report from Briefly News on Lucky Dube's birthday, 3 August, South Africans took to the timeline to remember him.

Not only was Lucky Dube a Reggae star, but he was also a human rights activist. People on social media shared how today's government is toying with the rights of its citizens after being voted into power.

Something Lucky Dube was against, and he vocalised it in his songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News