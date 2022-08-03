South Africans took to the timeline to remember late Lucky Dube on his birthday following his passing in 2007

The Together As One singer and human rights activist was fatally shot by men who apparently wanted to hijack his car

Many on social media shared how today's government is toying with the rights of its citizens after being voted into power

South Africans took to social media to remember singer, Lucky Dube. The legendary reggae musician would have celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, 3 August.

Lucky Dube's fans remembered him on his birthday. Image: @officialluckydube

Source: Instagram

The Together As One hitmaker passed away in 2007 after he was fatally shot in an apparent car hijacking. The Rastafarian's fans remembered the star for singing about human rights and not being scared to slam government in his songs.

Lucky Dube's fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the current state of politics in the country and discussed how politicians use them for votes and dump them.

@derrick_ramone commented:

" 'Be good to the people on your way up the leather because you will need them on your way down,' Lucky Dube. Politicians come to us for votes, promising us this and that, after voting for them, they forget about what they have been promising us but when going down they need us."

@SouthAfricanSon wrote:

"Indeed. He was close to my heart. My late wife's granny used to work in his farm house in Engogo next to Newcastle. I was once taken there to see his farm. Lucky Dube used to breed black cattle in his farm. And sadly once saw one of the boys who killed him in prison. It hurts."

@CelumusaLive said:

"Someone is benefiting from the illegal immigrants' presence in our country. More people will pay with their lives because of lawlessness and ignorance from the officials."

@HybridNaija added:

"Yes, someone is definitely benefiting... And he or she is at the top and super rich."

