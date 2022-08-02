Sithelo Shozi has vowed to use her platform to create awareness of gender-based violence matters

The famous DJ shot to the top of Twitter trends for weeks after she alleged that her baby daddy Andile Mpisane abused her when they were still together

Sithelo began Women's Month by giving assurance to those going through GBV, saying their abusers must not silence them

Sithelo Shozi has revealed that she is dedicated to seeing violence against women and girls come to an end. The star, who claims to have been abused by her baby daddy Andile Mpisane shared on Instagram that she will be using her platform to raise awareness.

Sithelo Shozi has joined hands with local organisations to raise awareness of GBV issues. Image: @sithelo.

The Durban-based DJ hogged headlines and trends when she shared that Andile Mpisane used to beat her to a pulp. She even shared pictures that showed her bruised face and a broken phone.

According to TimesLIVE, Sithelo announced on her Instagram page that she had joined hands with organisations such as Women For Change to combat GBV. The star also started a petition to assist her in getting a protection order against Andile Mpisane and his family. She wrote:

"Dedicating my August to raising awareness and assisting every voice that needs to be heard. Let nobody silence you, your story is valid, and no abuser or enabler has any power over you. I've just partnered up with a few organisations, and I'm so excited to make the change we all wish to see."

The petition, which led to the trending hashtag #IStandWithSithelo on Twitter, states that:

"I have started this petition to plead for justice to prevail - for the protection order to be granted so that me and my children are safe. I don't want to be one of the statistics - a number- or one of the women who die at the hands of a man like many women do in this country."

