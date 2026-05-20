A 12-year-old boy from Verulam was found dead after allegedly being left alone to care for his toddler brother

Neighbours claimed the Grade 3 learner had been struggling to provide food for the toddler while their mother was away attending a prayer gathering

The heartbreaking incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many raising concerns about alleged child neglect

The Durban home of the 12-year-old who took his own life. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

DURBAN - A community in Verulam, north of Durban, has been left heartbroken after a 12-year-old boy was found dead at a home after tragically taking his own life in Riet River, KwaZulu-Natal.

Reports say the boy, identified as Shivan Cumberlege, was allegedly left alone at home to care for his 4-year-old brother.

What happened?

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), officers responded to calls from worried residents on Neptune Drive on Thursday afternoon, 14 May 2026, after concerns were raised about the children inside the house.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found that the boy had already been rushed to a nearby clinic, where he was declared dead on arrival. A young child was also found at the home.

Reports from neighbours say Shivan's lifeless body was found by a 16-year-old neighbour who sounded the alarm.

RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram said the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are deeply concerning and are being investigated further.

See a video of RUSA spokesperson speaking about the tragedy here:

The children were left on their own for two days

Residents told officers that the 12-year-old, who was a Grade 3 learner at Parkgate Primary School, had allegedly been left alone to care for his four-year-old brother for two days while their mother attended a prayer gathering.

Neighbours also claimed the child had been struggling to look after the toddler on his own and would collect and sell bottles to buy food for the younger child.

According to information gathered at the scene, the boy was last seen alive earlier that morning after speaking to his father, who had left for work.

Family and friends gather together to honour his memory

The family, teachers, and classmates of Shivan gathered at the River Range Ranch in Verulam on Saturday, 16 May 2026, to say goodbye to him. At his funeral, he was described as a kind and helpful child with a gentle spirit. Teachers and classmates described him as a jovial person, always full of laughter.

The incident has sparked outrage and sadness among community members, with many questioning how a child could allegedly be left carrying such a heavy responsibility alone.

Authorities have withheld sensitive details as investigations continue.

Grade 3 learner committed suicide in the Cape Flats

In related news, the Western Cape Education Department expressed its sadness after a grade 3 learner committed suicide in Delft in the Western Cape on 16 November 2025. Reports say the incident took place on the Cape Flats. The department said it is providing counselling support to learners at Delft North Primary School and has been in contact with the victim's family.

Reaction Unit South Africa officers were overcome with emotion. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

High school pupils commit suicide in Limpopo

Briefly News also reported that two pupils at separate Limpopo high schools allegedly took their own lives, reportedly after failing grade 10, on 11 December 2024. The learners, both male, attended Mphaphuli Secondary and Thohoyandou Technical schools in Thohoyandou, Venda.

Source: Briefly News