Two pupils died at Limpopo high schools in Venda after committing suicide following failing grade 10

The incidents happened at both male learners' respective homes, sending a ripple in their communities

Education spokesperson Mosebjane Kgaffe told Briefly News that the pupils allegedly died by hanging

Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said their deaths were deeply saddening

Limpopo Education Department officials express condolences after two pupils die of suicide. Images: Mphaphuli Secondary School and Thohoyandou Technical School

Source: Facebook

VENDA — Two pupils at separate Limpopo high schools allegedly took their own lives, reportedly after failing grade 10, on Wednesday, 11 December 2024.

The learners, both males, attended Mphaphuli Secondary and Thohoyandou Technical schools in Thohoyandou, respectively, in Venda.

2 Limpopo pupils commit suicide

Their deaths have sent shockwaves across the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Limpopo education spokesperson Mosebjane Kgaffe, responding to Briefly News inquiry, said the 16-year-olds died allegedly after hanging themselves.

She confirmed that in both cases, they were at the homes in Ha-Mashau Thondoni in the Makhado Municipality and Block F, Thohoyandou.

Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Education, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, described their untimely demise as deeply saddening for her department and passed her condolences to the bereaved families.

"The grief and pain that comes with losing a child cannot be [captured] in words. May their families find strength and comfort in the time they [got to] spend with them. Our hearts go out to everyone affected," she said.

Lerule-Ramakhanya said the education department and social development would send a psycho-social team to the schools and families.

"We urge the pupils, teachers, and staff to seek out [the necessary] support during this challenging time. [However], the department will avail counselling services to help them process emotions.

"Parents and guardians should rally behind their children in ways that support [and protect] their mental health and well-being."

Are you, or someone you know, contemplating suicide?

If you are feeling anxious, depressed or suicidal, you can always contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

You can contact them on 080 021 2223, 080 012 1314 (8am to 8pm), or via SMS on 31393. You can also visit the website at https://www.sadag.org.

A series of suicidal events

In related news, Briefly News reported that in a devastating turn of events, Eqinisweni Secondary School in Ivory Park was plunged into mourning after four learners took their own lives in a 10-day span.

The tragic events sparked concern within the Basic Education Department, prompting urgent action to address the underlying issues.

Source: Briefly News