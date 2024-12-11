Johannesburg Water revealed that 280 homes in Protea Glen in Soweto were constructed atop the water supply pipeline

The state-owned entity said this was revealed during troubleshooting, which followed protests in the area over water shortages

It warned residents to avoid encroachment as this is contributing to the township's ongoing water issues

Protea Glen residents built their homes over water infrastructure. Images: Schon and Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

PROTEA GLEN, JOHANNESBURG—Johannesburg Water has found that Protea Glen, Soweto residents built 280 homes over the water supply pipeline.

Protea Glen homes built over pipes

According to a statement, Johannesburg Water released on 11 December 2024, extensive troubleshooting revealed that Protea Glen residents encroached on the pipelines. Johannesburg Water conducted the troubleshooting last week after residents embarked on a service delivery protest to protest against water outages in the area.

The extent of the encroachment

Joburg Water's Managing Director, Ntshavheni Mukhwevho, said the encroachment poses a risk, especially when a pipe bursts in the area. He said the SOE identified a valve that had dropped and was located inside one of the affected properties. The area was developed over Johannesburg Water's bulk pipelines. He warned residents not to build over or near critical infrastructure to prevent safety concerns.

South Africans blame corruption

Netizens on Facebook blamed corrupt government officials for allowing encroachment to take place.

Nate Thuso Majents said:

"Whoever allowed these homes to be built there is a corrupt official. He or she knew about this but continued."

Mthobisi Mokoena said:

"That's why our infrastructure won't develop into a world standard. Who approves these projects if they fail in the end?"

Morerwa Cecil asked:

"How did the city council approve the building plans?"

Ma Aletta asked:

"Where was the town planner, and who approved those houses?"

Mandla Xaba asked:

"Whose fault is it, then?"

Municipalities owe Rand Water R7.7 billion

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South African municipalities owe Rand Water R7.7 billion.

Rand Water's COO, Mahlomula Mehlo, said that the SOE will have to shut down if the debt is not paid.

Source: Briefly News