A video of children swimming in a pothole in Eldorado Park had South Africans worried about their safety and health

The video shows a group of little boys taking turns practicing their diving skills in a pothole on the side of the road

The Johannesburg Roads Agency told Briefly News that they are aware of the pothole, and South Africans weighed in

Eldorado Park children turned a pothole into a swimming pool. Images: Amorn Suriyan and Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ELDORADO PARK, JOHANNESBURG—A pothole big enough for young boys to dive in has worried South Africans about their health.

Children swim in pothole

@Abramjee posted a video of the children swimming in the massive pothole in Eldorado Park, Extension 4. The video shows the boys taking turns and diving into the pothole filled with dirty water.

The children practice their diving skills in the water. The person recording the video jokes, says the divers have talent, and advises them not to get hurt.

JRA speaks to Briefly News

Briefly News reached out to the Johannesburg Roads Agency.

"JRA saw the video," spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers told Briefly News.

She referred Briefly News to Joburg Water, which has not responded.

South Africans worried about the kids

Netizens were concerned that the children risked their health swimming in the pothole.

Xeki said:

"The area should have been barricaded, and it is also dangerous for motorists."

Daily Breeze said:

"This is bad. These kids can contract illnesses from this water."

Yollu said:

"The adult is filming and allowing these children to do something that could harm them."

The Special One asked:

"There is a well-maintained swimming pool in Extension 9. Why are they risking their lives?"

Adian Richards said:

"Please get more funding to build more swimming pools."

Pothole causes plane to crash

In a relayed article, Briefly News reported that a small plane that did an emergency stop crashed because of a pothole in Gqeberha.

The incident happened as the pilot made an emergency landing to refuel. He saw a pothole, swerved, and crashed into a pole. Nobody was injured.

