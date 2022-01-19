Social media was hyped up after a woman took to Facebook to post a picture of a man swimming in a pothole

Shireen Ebrahim posted the snap of a man chilling in a deep pothole with a grin on his face as he looks at the camera

South Africans are in disbelief and argued that this would take place in South Africa due to our shoddy road infrastructure

Facebook user Shireen Ebrahim posted a hilarious photo of a man swimming in a pothole and Mzansi can’t get enough of it.

Ebrahim posted the pic on Facebook’s #imstaying group and it shows a man relaxing in a pothole filled with water.

South Africans can’t stop laughing at the pic of the man who has a Cheshire cat-like grin on his face.

Ebrahim caption the post:

“There's many things that I love about our country. But there's no country in the world that beats our humour #imstaying . Photo credits: Unknown - but thank you for keeping it funny.”

Alicia Dercksen reacted:

“Love it and You're SO RIGHT. ive travelled the World...there's Nowhere else with Such easy going Humor Africa...AND....We always have SUNSHINE!!”

Pomolo Sello reacted:

“Happy swimming, right in the middle of the road. Don't whether to laugh or cry.”

Hazel Claassen added:

“South Africa & humour. Same WhatsApp group. Lol. I love it!”

Nthabi Meso added:

“I’m not going anywhere soon...we have a whole beautiful country.”

Mpedi Mamabolo said:

“Swimming pool on the road, who needs the sea.”

Ronel Carver added:

“Looks lekker actually.”

Tozi E Rabs reacted:

“That's South Africa for you.”

Jabu Mkhatshwa added:

“Out of bad things something good comes out of it.”

“The city of potholes”: Man stands waist deep in street pothole, SA seriously gatvol

Previously Briefly News wrote about South Africans who were in disbelief after catching glimpse of a massive pothole in Ermelo.

A picture of one man standing waist-deep in the safety hazard really set Mzansi off.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarvin first shared the shocking picture.

Naturally, the pictures spoke for themselves. Social media users were really disappointed to see how ill-managed things had become in this community and many more communities across the country just like it.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the picture below: @LastbornYembuso said: "Standerton is also worse!

