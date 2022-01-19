Global site navigation

Only in SA: Man Takes a Swim in Pothole, Leaves SA Laughing Out Loud
Only in SA: Man Takes a Swim in Pothole, Leaves SA Laughing Out Loud

by  Mika Williams
  • Social media was hyped up after a woman took to Facebook to post a picture of a man swimming in a pothole
  • Shireen Ebrahim posted the snap of a man chilling in a deep pothole with a grin on his face as he looks at the camera
  • South Africans are in disbelief and argued that this would take place in South Africa due to our shoddy road infrastructure

Peeps were stunned to see a man swimming in a pothole. Image: Shireen Ebrahim/ Facebook
Facebook user Shireen Ebrahim posted a hilarious photo of a man swimming in a pothole and Mzansi can’t get enough of it.

Ebrahim posted the pic on Facebook’s #imstaying group and it shows a man relaxing in a pothole filled with water.

South Africans can’t stop laughing at the pic of the man who has a Cheshire cat-like grin on his face.

Ebrahim caption the post:

“There's many things that I love about our country. But there's no country in the world that beats our humour #imstaying . Photo credits: Unknown - but thank you for keeping it funny.”

Alicia Dercksen reacted:

“Love it and You're SO RIGHT. ive travelled the World...there's Nowhere else with Such easy going Humor Africa...AND....We always have SUNSHINE!!”

Pomolo Sello reacted:

“Happy swimming, right in the middle of the road. Don't whether to laugh or cry.”

Hazel Claassen added:

“South Africa & humour. Same WhatsApp group. Lol. I love it!”

Nthabi Meso added:

“I’m not going anywhere soon...we have a whole beautiful country.”

Mpedi Mamabolo said:

“Swimming pool on the road, who needs the sea.”

Ronel Carver added:

“Looks lekker actually.”

Tozi E Rabs reacted:

“That's South Africa for you.”

Jabu Mkhatshwa added:

“Out of bad things something good comes out of it.”

“The city of potholes”: Man stands waist deep in street pothole, SA seriously gatvol

Previously Briefly News wrote about South Africans who were in disbelief after catching glimpse of a massive pothole in Ermelo.

A picture of one man standing waist-deep in the safety hazard really set Mzansi off.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarvin first shared the shocking picture.

Naturally, the pictures spoke for themselves. Social media users were really disappointed to see how ill-managed things had become in this community and many more communities across the country just like it.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the picture below: @LastbornYembuso said: "Standerton is also worse!

