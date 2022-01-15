Pictures of a local man standing in a pothole are causing a frenzy on social media

In the pics, the man can be seen casually posing for the camera as what's left of the road literally engulfs him

Peeps were left super disappointed by the dilapidated infrastructure and headed to the comments to air their frustrations

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans are in disbelief after catching glimpse of a massive pothole in Ermelo. A picture of one man standing waist-deep in the safety hazard really set Mzansi off.

South Africans are in disbelief after catching glimpse of a massive pothole in Ermelo. Image: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @danielmarvin first shared the shocking picture.

Naturally, the pictures spoke for themselves. Social media users were really disappointed to see how ill-managed things had become in this community and many more communities across the country just like it.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the social media reactions to the picture below:

@LastbornYembuso said:

"Standerton is also worse! I saw they’re constructing a new road.. let’s hope it won’t take 28 years like the route from Volkrust to Bulfour .. I was in matric when they started that road.. I’m on my 4th car and they’re still fixing the road."

@musambambo said:

'My wife calls Standerton "The City Of Potholes/Pothole City"

@CassamiaBonjour said:

"This is the street where I live....Gwebu Street, it's bad...and the problem is that it has been raining heavily ever since December until now."

@khosantsakosamu said:

"What's the use of having a municipality government structure.we are getting nowhere. failed system."

“Cuts like knife”: Peeps mourn loss of tires, rims and sanity thanks to potholes

In more road news, Briefly News previously reported that if you live in Mzansi, then you know the fear that runs through your body as you approach a pothole you never saw coming and can’t stop in time for.

The state of the roads in South Africa is a situation that no words can explain. Some potholes can actually consume your entire vehicle!

A social media user who goes by the handle @SavageMaveriick shared a snap of Vin Diesel and a pothole, depicting what he feels when hitting one of Mzansi’s infamous road decorations.

“When you see a pothole but it's already too late…”

The people of Mzansi express their pain

If you drive a car, or even if you don’t, you know the shock one goes through in this situation… your ancestors even feel it!

Peeps took to the comment section of the post to share the PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) they now suffer as a result of Mzansi potholes. They also bid farewell to car parts lost in the tragedies.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments

@Omphi_Pupza said:

"Sound of that hole on your tyre cuts like knife .. then you wait as you have smaller’nyana pray that deflation warning doesn’t show up.”

@Loko_44s said:

“When I'm in that situation I always pull up the steering wheel like it's a plane with the hopes that it will jump it.”

Source: Briefly News