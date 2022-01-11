The potholes in South Africa are an ongoing drama that has many citizens feeling extremely frustrated

A social media user who goes by the handle @SavageMaveriick used pictures to explain the feeling you feel when approaching one you can’t miss

Fellow pothole trauma victims took to the comment section to share their suffering with some hilarious comments

If you live in Mzansi, then you know the fear that runs through your body as you approach a pothole you never saw coming and can’t stop in time for.

the pothole situation in Mzansi is out of hand, people cringe when driving. Image: Twitter / @SavageMaveriick

Source: Twitter

The state of the roads in South Africa is a situation that no words can explain. Some potholes can actually consume your entire vehicle!

A social media user who goes by the handle @SavageMaveriick shared a snap of Vin Diesel and a pothole, depicting what he feels when hitting one of Mzansi’s infamous road decorations.

“When you see a pothole but it's already too late…”

The people of Mzansi express their pain

If you drive a car, or even if you don’t, you know the shock one goes through in this situation… your ancestors even feel it!

Peeps took to the comment section of the post to share the PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) they now suffer as a result of Mzansi potholes. They also bid farewell to car parts lost in the tragedies.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments

@Omphi_Pupza said:

"Sound of that hole on your tyre cuts like knife .. then you wait as you have smaller’nyana pray that deflation warning doesn’t show up.”

@Loko_44s said:

“When I'm in that situation I always pull up the steering wheel like it's a plane with the hopes that it will jump it.”

@NTS_Duckland said:

When life gives you a pothole, swim in it: Frustrated locals find a new use for issue

In other pothole-related news… A severe pothole has created shock and awe for those residing in the Gauteng area. The corner of Cemetery Road and the Golden Highway has become a victim of a pothole big enough to be used as a swimming pool for the local residents, reported Briefly News.

The opportunity has not been lost on the locals as social media shows them taking full advantage of the natural 'swimming pool'.

Armed with recliner chairs, towels and swimwear, the residents waste no time as they kick back and relax, paying no mind to the clear shortcomings of their roadways, an issue that has been the centre of many complications and problematic situations.

