A heartwarming celebration unfolded at Shell’s head office when a petrol attendant was honoured by colleagues and management

A video posted on Facebook went viral, showcasing the attendant’s joy as he was surprised and celebrated by his peers

Social media users flooded the comments with positive reactions, expressing admiration for the attendant’s recognition and discussing the importance of celebrating hardworking employees

One young man's heartwarming celebration turned heads online, and people could not get enough of the wholesome moment.

In a heartwarming gesture, a petrol attendant was honoured at Shell's head office. Image: Felix Thee Minister

Source: Facebook

Petrol attendant gets honoured at Shell head office

The petrol attendant was recently honoured at Shell’s head office, and the moment turned into a celebration filled with dancing, cheer, and heartfelt recognition.

The heartwarming video posted on Facebook by Felix Thee Minister on 2 July 2025 showcased an employee, dressed in his Shell uniform, entering the office space, where he was surprised by his colleagues and management at the company's head office. The man, clearly overjoyed by the occasion, broke into an impromptu dance as those around him clapped and cheered in support.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He had an emotional and energetic moment because of the initiative. As the honoured attendant moved to the beat of celebratory music, some of his fellow workers couldn’t resist joining him on the dancefloor, while others captured the moment on their phones, cheering and applauding.

It is not yet clear what the man was being recognised for, but many online have speculated it was for outstanding service or long-standing dedication to the company. Whatever the reason, the celebration struck a chord with viewers across Mzansi.

Others were touched by the attendant’s reaction as the footage went viral on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

The viral moment has since sparked discussions about employee recognition and the importance of celebrating staff members who go above and beyond. For this Shell attendant, the day was more than just a recognition; it was a moment of pride, joy, and unity with his colleagues.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the petrol attendant's sweet moment

The online community of South Africa was amused, and many enjoyed the heartwarming moment of the petrol attendant being honoured as they expressed their thoughts.

Pembi Buleloa Dabawo Tobo said:

"Yebo, they did good."

BlekBrain Sibiya added:

"Am proud, finally my bro."

Tembile Mnyaka expressed:

"They'll treat him like that caretaker who returned millions he is shell in South Africa, the headquarters are just having a free ride, took them this long."

Katlego SirNgcobo shared:

"Whatever you get, just remain appreciative, brother. I bet only she knows what's best for them."

Jabulane Nkosi Enoch stated:

"Give him money."

Sbonelo Mabonaa replied:

"Bro deserves at least 1 million."

A petrol attendant was honoured in a heartwarming way at Shell's head office. Image: Felix Thee Minister

Source: Facebook

3 Briefly News articles about petrol attendants

A male petrol attendant warned a customer not to date women with cars, saying they always filled up with small amounts and that they would finish his money.

A TikTok user had Mzansi in a huge debate after sharing a clip showing a massive petrol fill-up of over 840 L at over R17K price.

An Engen garage petrol attendant was told to pay R3,900.50 after a customer sped off without paying his bill, and social media users offered to help her.

Source: Briefly News