A young man from Limpopo went onto Twitter to let everyone know that he had accepted himself into a university and not the other way around

South Africans were left rolling over with laughter at the statement and questioned why they had not thought of doing the same thing

Mzjansi went on to make a plethora of jokes and one user teased the young lad by saying he "just accepted Unisa"

South Africans can’t believe a Mzansi man accepted himself into a university. Image: Getty Images

A Limpopo man @DlalaChampion went onto Twitter to say he accepted himself at a university and Mzansi can’t stop laughing.

South Africans exploded in a fit of laughter and promised they would now follow his direction.

The young man from Tafelkop went onto Twitter and captioned his hilarious post:

“I just accepted Unisa.”

@KaraboKubjana added:

“This only happens when universities apply early.”

@RethaNtshinga said:

“When a university approaches you.”

@vince_kalo said:

“They must be so happy.”

@busakhutsala said:

“How to accept Unisa I also want to accept them.”

@Gugullezwe said:

“Fuck, I’ve been doing this the wrong way. No wonder I’m rejected 2 years straight.”

@S_Gwiliza said:

“Welcome to the University of Deputy President Qhama.”

@LavasSaidIt said:

“Wow the luxury of choice.”

@SA_Ngubane said:

“Pls accept me too.”

@Bongiwe_Njoli added:

“They want to do business with you maybe?”

@Ndo_RSA explained:

“A sage. Go on and teach the whole institution.”

