A video was shared on Twitter showing a lecturer handing out marked exam papers to his students

One test script show that a learner received 0% and many others received failing results as well

The Twitterverse has exploded after the video was shared with many people finding the results funny, but others understand the struggle

Popular tweep, @kulanicool, consistently shares videos that end up going viral. Now, he's done it again with a new video showing a student who attends the Tshwane University of Technology receiving 0/50 for a test.

The test papers with failing results.

The video shows a lecturer handing out marked test exam papers to his students. As luck would have it, the test paper with the poor results is the closest to the camera and you can clearly see the big zero.

After @kulanicool shared the video online with his close to 300k followers, Mzansi quickly responded by mocking the results but some understood the struggle and shared their stories of failing exams. The video has received close to over 50k views, close to 400 likes and over 100 retweets.

Let's take a look at some of the comments:

@Mmatli_Lucky:

"I'm not surprised, Engineering 1... These people are first years."

@InnoMercy_T:

"Now I understand why some students preferred Level 4 lockdown."

@SledgeTblah:

"I will not say anything, I remember getting 13/150, so I am not surprised."

Man who failed in school graduates from varsity with 27 distinctions

In other related news, Briefly News reported on Xolani Mzileni, 26, from Katlehong, who has an amazing story of how he struggled in school, failing at one point, to eventually end up with 27 distinctions from varsity.

He is currently attending a Master's course in Operations Management at the University of Johannesburg. His childhood was not easy, growing up in a township with very little in the way of services, no running water, healthcare facilities, proper housing and other essential services.

He began to realise his academic potential in Grade 11, which he failed. Briefly.co.za learned that instead of giving up, Xolani repeated Grade 11 and eventually matriculated in 2013. He took a gap year from studying to sort out an issue with his ID book and worked as a day labourer.

His dream was to attend university and help the community. He joined a tutoring programme in his community and taught life sciences and geography.

He decided to try applying for university and was successful and got a spot at the University of Johannesburg and enrolled in a diploma in a Management Services course.

