A man from Nelspruit went onto Twitter to share the news of him buying his first apartment and Mzansi is loving it

The man shared several pics of his house showcasing the interior and also his glitzy swimming pool

Mzansi were left envious and flooded the the man's timelines with messages of congratulations and also enquired about his savvy business sense

A man has clinched his own crib and Mzansi is loving it. Image: @R_SelloR/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A man from Nelspruit has gone onto social media to brag about buying a glitzy apartment

The man shared several pics of his new flashy crib and Saffas are loving his pics.

In the pics, the man showcases his modern furniture and ostentatious swimming pool.

Twitter users jumped at the chance to congratulate the young man.

@onlyYongz said:

“I’m not mature enough to own the table on F2.”

@sunraysandstuff reacted:

“Omokae? the kids miss you.”

@kuanele_said:

“Guys kana what’s that place in frame 1?”

@Tshepo47646949 added:

“Eish mara some people living that beautiful soft life.”

@Ntebo_Tsehla said:

“If this is a holiday place, Ke kopa lebitso. I need this place for my birthday weekend getaway.”

@_theekword wrote:

“The coffee table in frame 2.”

@Bodigelo1995 said:

“Frame one you look like a rich Italian or Arab ka oil money.”

Young man celebrates his brand new crib with stunning pics: "All mine"

Previously Briefly News wrote about being young and being able to buy a house, a car or even something that many consider small like a fridge is an amazing feeling.

A young South African man can totally relate after buying his very first house.

Taking to Twitter, an extremely proud @nkosibooi shared pictures of his stunning grey and white brand-new Cape Town property and captioned the heartwarming post, "All mine."

He also showed off what looks like his shiny grey car.

Twitter users were left simply impressed by his great achievement.

Many of them congratulated him on buying the beautiful home while others wished for similar achievements for themselves.

