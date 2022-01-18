A South African man has inspired hope in many Saffas after he started his first day of his first job recently

He shared the good news on his Twitter account by posting a smart photo of himself at his new office

Online users were elated upon learning of the new milestone and showed the new employee nothing but love

It seems 2022 is off to a great start for many Mzansi youth. A young man took to social media to share the great news of starting his first job and his excitement is infectious.

A man shared that he started his first day at his first job recently. Image: @akholiwe_fetsha / Twitter

@akholiwe_fetsha shared the good news on his Twitter account by sharing a photo of himself dressed formally and seated in his new office. He captioned the post:

“My first day at my first job, going great.”

With millions of young people looking to secure employment in South Africa, hearing of one less job seeker brings a sense of joy and hope to many.

Online users congratulated the young man on this milestone. Here are some of their comments on the tweet:

@17Lindeka said:

“It is posts like this one that make me happy and hopeful. Congratulations on your new journey.”

@Treasure2471 wrote:

“Hope you'll add a greatest profit to the company's acc. Congrats bro.”

@DapperKing2021 reacted:

“Well done and all the best King!”

@Mkhanyiseli1025 reacted:

‘Congratulations mntakwethu.”

@MgwexaLucky said:

“Danko bhudda, the fitting suits you.”

@D_Bhekza commented:

“Congratulations.”

@Zanatony27 said:

“The office is on steroids bra.”

@kagisojantjies responded:

“Look how happy you are! Glad it was a good one.”

