“Minister of Parenting”: Dad Treats Daughter to a Sweet Dinner, Pic Wows Mzansi

A photo of a girl seated at a dining table is doing the rounds on social media and has Saffas in their feels

The photo was posted by the girl’s father on Twitter where he shared that he cooked and set the table for the two of them

The post has over 11 900 likes and is a beautiful reminder of the love shared between a father and daughter

A loving dad @Ndumiiiso took to social media to post a cute photo of his daughter after preparing a special dinner just for the two of them.

A Mzansi dad shared a photo of his daughter after he had prepared a special dinner for the two of them. Image: @Ndumiiiso

Source: Twitter

In the photo the little girl can be seen seated at the dining table about to dig into her full plate with her fluffly toy-friend next to her. @Ndumiiiso captioned the post:

“Last night I cooked for my daughter and set a table for 2.”

A beautiful daddy daughter moment is enough to warm anyone’s heart. Saffas left sweet and funny comments on the Twitter post:

@AlistairSibiya2 commented:

“'Served in colours' on a Saturday. I must say, u know your story in the kitchen.”

@elkay40 wrote:

“Talking about overcompensating kodwa well done!!! The point is to do a quarter of that everyday. Again well done.”

@Qokx85 reacted:

“Minister of parenting.”

@Ziningi_Radebe replied:

“So you didn’t offer the blue guest next to her something to eat? Rude.”

@MasefelaE responded:

“Table for three, you are forgetting your grandchild there.”

@sh_aama asked:

“So you don’t cook for her every time?”

@Omega53982213 wrote:

“Too much food.”

@nthabi_miss responded:

“And the award for the best dad goes to..."

Sweet daddy daughter clip leaves Mzansi in puddle of mush

Briefly News previously reported that there really is nothing like the bond shared between a father and his princess. A proud father melted hearts with a clip of him collecting his sweet pea from school.

They always say that girls tend to gravitate towards their fathers, and this bond is proof of that fact.

Social media user @_jazzyjune, and proud father, shared a clip of him fetching his daughter from school. He claims this precious reaction happens every single day.

The sweet princess demands the teacher open the gate, then runs to her daddy with her arms wide open. Absolutely precious!

