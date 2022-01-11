A proud online user shared the good news of her mom securing a new job after searching for five years

With finding a job being so challenging in Mzansi, many users could identify with the happy moment

The inspiring tweet has gone viral with over 11 600 likes and congratulatory comments from users

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young woman @Neliswa_Manesh8 shared a heart-warming post about her mom starting a new job this week after years of looking for employment.

An online user shared the good news of how her mother started a new job this week after 5 years of job searching. Image: Stock Image/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The unemployment rate in South Africa is alarmingly high, posing a great stress on any job seeker, and so it was no wonder that Saffas delighted in Neliswa’s joy when she shared the good news.

Her tweet which has over 11 600 likes reads:

“My mom is starting a new job today after 5 years of searching.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Online users reacted with message of congratulations under the inspiring post:

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

“Congratulations to her.”

@Mikhizo commented:

“My dad just went on pension. He is doing his 2nd year kwiLaw. Congratulations to Mommy bakithi.”

@TheProperFiona reacted:

“Wow! Truly inspiring.”

@DakshaGm wrote:

“Congratulations to her. Her perseverance has paid off and let this be a lesson for us all... especially the young and restless where instant gratification is all they do know. May mom grow from strength to strength from here on.”

@Mpoomeh8 replied:

“Congratulations to your mom.... As a mom myself who's been searching for the past 5 years, also I know how hard it can get.”

@MalumeZA_ said:

“Great stuff! Kudos to your moms for not giving up. #Mbokodo”

@KingTinqoh reacted:

“Congratulations ku mamzo.”

@CocoSequel commented:

“Siyambongela uMah!! Umsebenzi wakhe umphathe kahle!”

@BesterDominique responded:

“A winning family.”

@nandira_zuri said:

“Congratulations to the Queen.”

@Ntsiki22289826 commented:

“God you are worthy of all praise. You should thank God.”

SA celebrates as local stunner bags new

Briefly News previously reported that there was no better way for Saffas to sign off on what was an admittedly been a challenging 2021 than with a few victories, however small they may appear to be.

Accepting this exact memo, a driven local took upon herself to not give up on the fight to secure new employment, even making sure to head to the socials to let her followers in on the handy recent development.

The Twitter user, @andy_thatoh, tweeted a short but assured message that immediately caught the attention of her 7 300-strong following on the social networking and microblogging platform.

The tweet read:

"Guys, I got the job. I'm starting tomorrow!"

Source: Briefly News