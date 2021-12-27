A local woman has taken to the socials to celebrate bagging a new job ahead of the start of the New Year

The tweep's short message opened the flood gates as other online users flooded her mentions to react in kind

There is seemingly no better way for Saffas to sign off on what has admittedly been a challenging 2021 than with a few victories, however small they may appear to be.

Accepting this exact memo, a driven local took upon herself to not give up on the fight to secure new employment, even making sure to head to the socials to let her followers in on the handy recent development.

The Twitter user, @andy_thatoh, tweeted a short but assured message that immediately caught the attention of her 7 300-strong following on the social networking and microblogging platform.

The tweet read:

"Guys, I got the job. I'm starting tomorrow!"

The succinct text ushered in a wave of responses from other Twitter users, who flooded the mentions with a barrage of congratulatory messages, with others even offering the newly-employed stunner some words of encouragement.

Netizens rain down the congratulations

At the time of publishing, the tweet had attracted 5 000 likes and more than 200 retweets. Below, Briefly News takes a look at all the reactions to the inspiring post.

@MABASO_DM97 wrote:

"Congratulations I also started my new job this month it's a great feeling now."

@SomeoneYouUsed8 said:

"Strive to never lose the feeling you have, it will push you through some unbearable encounters. Owww and congratulations. I should've started with that."

@bianca_hluma added:

"Congratulations. I may not know you but I’m wishing you all the best."

