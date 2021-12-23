A local beauty recently strode to her Twitter account to share the proud news of the milestones she's checked in 2021

@PabieP_ shared images showing herself in graduation attire and kitted out in her traditional healer garb

Mesmerised netizens took turns heaping praise on the tweep, with some sharing that they, too, were on similar paths

Paballo, not to be mistaken with Pablo (Picasso), is a local woman who has made it her business to paint the canvas that is her social media account using her most noteworthy milestones of 2021 as a sumptuous year draws to a close.

While it's been an epic ride for many on the streets, others, like Paballo, are happy to give a healthy report on how the last 12 months have shaped up. Her post is one of many that have cropped up on Twitter showcasing tweeps' graduations after the successful completion of their tertiary studies.

But what makes this particular stunner's social media post unique is not only the academic milestone she's checked but the fact that it was accompanied by another graduation, that of becoming a traditional healer or a sangoma – ukuthwasa.

It is the process or period during which an initiate studying to be a diviner or traditional doctor develops the powers of a medium. Heading online using her @PabieP_ handle, she wrote:

"This year's greatest achievements."

The caption accompanies two side by side pics. In one image, she is adorned in a black academic garb complete with a graduation hat and a bouquet. In another snap, she is seen kneeling on the ground, dressed in her full sangoma attire, amid the process of ukuthwasa.

Mentions flooded with praises

The tweet attracted close to 4 000 likes and was retweeted more than 220 times as locals reacted to the incredible scenes. Briefly News took to the comments to bring readers the mesmerised responses to the post.

@Maphumzah wrote:

"Relatable content. Congratulations."

@MaleboMalepe1 said:

"This is beautiful. Can I post this next year also? What an inspiration. Studying and being ko lefethlong was the hardest thing I ever had to do. Congratulations."

@NomaDzino added:

"Thokoza Gogo! Congratulations! Doing both can’t have been easy."

