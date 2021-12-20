ActionSA president Herman Mashaba headed online to put his wife's recent academic achievement on blast

It comes after Connie, 60, obtained her master of business administration (MBA) from the Wits Business School

Locals flooded Mashaba's mentions to share congratulatory messages, with some pointing out they felt inspired

As is often the case whenever a black South African achieves academic excellence, Mzansi Twitter erupted at the mention that ActionSA president Herman Mashaba's wife, Connie, has earned a master of business administration (MBA) from the Wits Business School.

Putting his wife's achievement on a pedestal, a proud Mashaba, whose one-year-old party garnered just over two per cent of the national vote after it contested six municipalities, took to Twitter to share a picture of Connie in her graduation garb.

It is worth noting that the recently obtained degree comes at age 60 for the politician's wife, with Mashaba, who is a known successful businessman, saying he was proud to celebrate her enviable achievement.

"Proud moment at Wits this morning to celebrate my Connie's Academic Achievement as an MBA Graduate," Mashaba wrote.

An MBA degree provides theoretical and practical training for business or investment management. It is designed to help those who have obtained it gain a better understanding of general business management functions.

Locals gush, share praises online

There was a massive flood of responses to the post, as locals en masse shared congratulatory messages, with some saying they were inspired by Connie's achievement and were motivated to go back to school.

Briefly News camped in the comments section to bring readers all the inspired reactions to Mashaba's post.

@WalterMfana wrote:

"Compliments once again to your family, Mr Mashaba."

@Mbasa97754095 said:

"Halalaa Mam Mashaba hope u become an active part of change leadership we so desperately need, one that can help us come out of this devastating quagmire we are in, into a prosperous sustainable nation we know we can be."

@Jeroman12 added:

"Congrats to Connie. I can't help but think about all these year-end graduates SA is producing and the shrinking job market. There's a disconnect between knowledge accumulation and actual income reality."

