University graduate Cairo Mathebula has inspired Mzansi as she celebrates obtaining her Master's degree

She shared a stunning picture of herself clad in a beautiful suit while she holds her red graduation cap and gown

South Africans did not hesitate to congratulate Mathebula and offer their support in the comments section

Cairo Mathebula, a recent Master's graduate from a university in the United States, has posted a jaw-dropping picture of herself on social media. She looks absolutely stunning in her unique pantsuit as she posed for the pic.

A red graduation gown draped over her shoulder and a radiating smile that screams success has resonated with South Africans who could not be more proud of the young lady's amazing achievement.

This young lady graduated with a Master's degree recently and locals are impressed and proud. Image: @Cairo_Mathebula

Source: Twitter

Thousands of social media users reacted to the Twitter post with many Mzansians sharing their support and congratulations in the replies section.

South Africans take the time to congratulate Cairo

@Cassper263 said:

"She mastered it so they gave her a Master's in it."

@PhoenixL05 responded with:

"When the journey comes to its end. Perfection perfected."

@Tumz_kby shared:

"Congratulations Cairo! Absolutely fantastic achievement! This is definitely the beginning of great things. You have a big future ahead of you!"

@itskgethi wrote:

"The fit is so clean."

@SamkeM18035013 tweeted:

"Well done sisi... The Queen has made it."

@_AfricanButter added:

"A huge accomplishment. So proud of you."

