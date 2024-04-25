Mamelodi Sundowns have dismissed reports that one of their players was arrested for assault on Tuesday, 23 April 2024

The club released a statement stating none of the players associated with the senior or development sides have been involved

Local football fans were glad the club denied the arrest, while some have remained suspicious of the incident

No Mamelodi Sudowns player was arrested for assault, according to the club. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially denied reports that a player from the side was arrested for assault on Tuesday, 23 April 2024.

The Masandawana released a statement dismissing reports that one of their players spent the night in jail after the arrest.

Mamelodi Sundowns deny reports

Sundowns deny reports that one of their players was arrested in the tweet below:

The statement read:

"Kindly note that there is no Mamelodi Sundowns player, currently playing for the team in the Senior Team or Development that has been arrested."

While Sundowns deny wrongdoing, former footballer Thandani Ntshumayelo awaits his fate after being arrested in March.

Fans are glad Downs denied reports

Masandawana fans are pleased the reports have been denied and hope the club can maintain their focus until the end of the season.

Inocent Mathe says Downs must focus:

"Mind game. Let's focus on the job at hand."

Secha Carly is suspicious:

"No smoke without Fire."

Peter Nkoana3 backs the Downs:

"No hate, No hogwash will derail you from achieving your mandate. Let's look at the bigger picture, which is to qualify for the CafCL final."

Kamva20 is relieved:

"I knew its lies."

Alan Sithole applauds the club:

"Good that they came out and put that fire out before it spread. Gossip mongers are the worst."

Mamelodi Sundowns face a hectic match schedule

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns' fans voiced their anger over the side's busy match schedule.

Since Saturday, 20 April 2024, Sundowns played two games in four days before preparing for a CAF Champions League semi-final second-leg match on Friday, 26 April.

