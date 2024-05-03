Frustrated Kaizer Chiefs fans have blamed the Motaung family for their struggles this season as they sit eighth on the PSL log

Kaizer Motaung was one of the club’s founding members in 1970, while his immediate family currently holds top positions at the club

Fans have called for the family to step down and hire professionals to transform the club from being a family-run business

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Amakhosi fans blame the Motaung family for the club's struggles this season. Image: Touchline/Getty Image / Kaizer Chiefs FC

Source: UGC

Kaizer Chiefs fans have endured a difficult season after they suffered 11 losses in the PSL and a defeat to lowly-ranked Milford FC in the Nedbank Cup.

While coach Cavin Johnson has come under scrutiny, Amakhosi fans, including UDM leader Banu Holomisa, believe the Motaung family, who own the club, must be blamed.

Chiefs is a family-run business

Amakhosi fans have called for the Motaung family to step down in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In November 2023, club founder Kaizer Motaung Senior stepped down as chairman while his children Kaizer Junior and Jessica hold top positions at the club.

Other family members involved with Chiefs include Bobby, Khemiso, Ditebogo and Thuso, who all rake in the big bucks as high-ranking board members.

Amakhosi fans are frustrated

Mthobis83662002 wants a change:

"Until they hire the best-qualified management team. Not based on family."

XolileRion says the club was always owned by the Motaung family:

"Even when we were winning, it was like that so nothing wrong there."

TekaFamba4 says Johnson must be blamed:

"Johnson is the Coach. He is responsible for playing matters."

Vela Xanko asked a question:

"Who are Ditebogo and Thuso? How are they associated with the 'family business'?

Takalani is not a fan of Chiefs:

"It's a family business. I don't know why people are following them."

Tumishoi is not surprised:

"Yes it's been like that forever. Nothing new."

EskomCEO backs the change:

"All these people should be fired."

Thembalakhematy says Sundowns had a similar background:

"At some point Sundowns was like them up until Motsepe bought and it became a super team."

CREAM_ZAR is a devoted Chiefs fan:

"During their glory years, it was still a family run business."

PSvCBhYq7L91686 supports the change:

"Well said."

Rui Vitoria is the new front-runner for Kaizer Chiefs job

As reported by Briefly News, Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria has emerged as the new leading candidate for the Kaizer Chiefs job.

The Portuguese coach is ahead of the list that includes Jose Peseiro, Vladimir Vermezović, Miguel Gamondi and Pitso Mosimane.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News