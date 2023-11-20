Dr Kaizer Motaung has announced that he will be calling it quits at Kaizer Chiefs as the club's chairman

He made this announcement during the South African Hall of Fame induction, which took place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg

Motaung Snr shared that the onus is now on his son, Kaizer Motaung Jr, to make sure that the club continues to soar

Dr Kaizer Motaung is entrusting the future of Kaizer Chiefs to his son Kaizer Motaung Jr. Image: Touchline/Getty Image, @kcfcofficial/Instagram

Dr Kaizer Motaung is bowing out. The legendary Kaizer Chiefs founder made this announcement over the weekend at a South African Hall of Fame event.

Kaizer Motaung to pass the baton

Motaung was and in his speech, he shared that he would be retiring from the club. He was the Soweto Giants' chairman but has now left those duties to his son, Kaizer Motaung Jr.

The eventful South African Hall of Fame induction took place at the FNB Stadium, in Joburg and some of the club's greats gathered to celebrate the businessman.

"Kaizer Chiefs legends from all generations gathered at the South African Hall of Fame at FNB Stadium this week to mark Kaizer Chiefs Chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung’s induction into the Hall of Fame."

Is Kaizer Motaung Jr ready to take over?

According to The South African, Motaung Snr shared that the onus is now on his son, Kaizer Motaung Jr, to make sure that Kaizer Chiefs continues to soar.

“I believe what my son said makes sense because I have now given over the baton to them to continue the journey, so it is the responsibility on their shoulders."

Motaung added that he would still support the team but on the sidelines.

“I can only stand on the wayside and support them in whatever way they would like to do, to support their initiative to ensure that this brand continues to grow by leaps and bounds.”

Netizens have their say

South Africans, more especially proud Khosi fans, had much to say about the above post. The actual ceremony will be broadcast on SABC 1.

zenzele.mnguni said:

"Dr K Motaung made a mark. His children are now failing to keep the mark bright and visible. Come on. With so much stalwart depth."

zozo.dlamini added:

"The way Bra K is looking at Zwane, it’s like he's saying this one is still here, look how happy he is for chowing my money."

ratshi_liguluvhe shared:

"Please let these legends run this club. The family can chill and assume an overseeing role."

jabjabu7 advised:

"We just need to turn all these resources into results."

sfisopedros said:

"Love and peace."

Motaung asks for patience as club endures trophy drought

