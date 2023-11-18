Kaizer Motaung urged supporters to exercise patience amid criticism as Kaizer Chiefs grapple with a trophy drought

Motaung acknowledged that the club's supporters have faced ridicule from rival soccer fans

Mixed responses flooded social media as Chiefs' supporters weighed in on Motaung's heartfelt request for understanding

Kaizer Motaung addressed the challenges that are facing Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Touchline/Gerry and @KaizeChief/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs founder, Kaizer Motaung, has passionately appealed to the club's supporters for patience as they navigate a challenging period.

The once-mighty Amakhosi have faced sharp criticism from rival fans due to their inability to secure a major trophy since their league triumph in 2015.

Understanding fan frustration

Motaung acknowledges the emotional turmoil that fans experience when they see their beloved team's struggle for success, reported SowetanLIVE.

Addressing the concerns, he emphasised the need for patience, urging supporters to keep in mind that the journey to revival is a process that requires time and perseverance.

Social media echoes

Chiefs supporters took to social media to express their sentiments regarding Motaung's plea. The reactions were mixed, reflecting the diverse emotions within the fanbase. While some echoed Motaung's call for patience, others expressed frustration and a demand for immediate results.

See some of the comments below:

Calvin Baloyi said:

"Yes I agree with him, let the supporters be patient even for 100 years to come."

Fhatuwani Khumela mentioned:

"Chiefs supporters don't listen at all. Bobby The Boss Motaung said it loud and clear that chiefs is his family business."

Jakkie Ebersohn stated:

"Just another speech. "

Alby Matsobe added:

"9 years is far too long. Get overseas coaches and strikers. That is absolute and 100% patience for a big team like Chiefs."

Naty Xaba wrote:

"Kaizer made a mistake by giving his son the role of running the team. Unfortunately, he took it to the dawn fall#Rise Khosi Rise."

