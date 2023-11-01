Actress turned DJ, Thuli Phongolo and Slenda the Dancing DJ formed a deejaying duo called 2Faced

the ladies would dance behind the decks, but people have criticised Thuli Phongolo for her moves

In a recent interview on Ukhozi FM, Thuli Phongolo admitted that her dancing is not up to par with Slenda's, and she has accepted it

2Faced’s Thuli Phongolo had agreed to tone it down with the dancing after fans asked her. Image: @thuli_p

Thuli Phongolo reacted to the uproar on social media regarding the duo 2Faced and their dance moves. She was a recent guest on Ukhozi FM.

Phongolo accepts that she is a bad dancer

The former The Wife actress Thuli Phongolo and Slenda, the Dancing DJ, formed a deejaying duo called 2Faced. They have taken social media by storm, and despite the criticism they face, their bookings continue to pile up.

One aspect of their craft that gets social media trolls riled up is their dancing. The ladies would dance behind the decks, but people are not particularly fond of Thuli Phongolo's moves.

In a recent interview on Durban hit station Ukhozi FM, Thuli Phongolo admitted that her dancing is not up to par with Slenda's and has accepted it.

She told the hosts that in her head, she always thought she could dance just as well as Slenda. But when watching the videos, she would laugh at herself and accept that she was not a good dancer.

Thuli P could not be more bothered by the hate.

Thuli Phongolo continued by saying that she understands that most people have a lot to say, but they want to have fun at the end of the day.

Thuli mentioned how they agreed not to mimic one another. Instead, they should be their authentic selves. This would encourage other people to do the same.

"A person might be seated in the crowd, scared to get up and dance. They might see themselves through us, and that would encourage them to get up and dance. Representation is important.

"We're not forcing; at the end, we want to deejay and make people happy."

Check out a snippet from the interview posted by @MDNnewss below:

Mzansi still not feeling 2Faced

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano newcomer 2Faced are still holding at it even after their debut was dragged.

A video of the duo consisting of Thuli P and Slenda performing at a recent event made it to social media and faced public scrutiny.

While some people still scratched their heads, other people saw an improvement from the ladies.

