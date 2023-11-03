A fun-loving aunt impressed social media users with her dance moves at a wedding

Many people praised her positive attitude and energy, while some joked that she was probably a groovist in her youth

Some social media users even requested her to perform at their upcoming weddings

An aunt brought the vibe to a wedding with her dance moves. Image: @reejoy_27

A playful and fun aunt had social media users impressed by her vibe and dance moves.

Aunt is the life of the wedding party

A TikTok video shared by the woman's niece shows the aunt sitting peacefully in a car on their way to an event.

The video switches to the aunt taking centre stage as she busts some funny and energetic dance moves at the special event, which appears to be a wedding.

"This is what she does on every occasion," the TikTok post was captioned.

Watch the funny video below:

Dancing aunt gets online praise

Dance videos are often upbeat and visually appealing, which makes them fun to watch.

Mzansi absolutely loved and adored the aunt's dance moves and personality. Many people showered her with positive comments, while some joked that she was probably a groovist in her youth.

Mrs N · Friend said:

"Love her!."

Masindi Begwa Sinyeg commented:

"She is just a vibe. I wish she could perform at my wedding next week anyways, I am still looking for a groom."

~MaMoenti~ responded:

" Lapho she looks so innocent uma ethule ."

user3693401935602 commented:

"Aunt wakho wayeyi groovest ngekhathi zakhe uthi akaphuzi."

Nailed by Lolo said:

"We want more."

Joburg gogo dancing hard at funeral

In another story, Brielfy News reported that one gogo was on her own mission at a funeral, grooving as if it were a Friday night. Bystanders couldn't understand what was happening, but the people of Mzansi were here for it.

Some do not want people to be sad when they pass; they would rather celebrate their life and be happy for what had been. It looks like this old woman gave the deceased a lekker sendoff filled with good vibes.

A video was captured of an old lady who was grooving hard at a funeral. TikTok user @savage_queen465 shared the clip, laughing at the jive this elderly woman was serving.

