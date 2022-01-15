Who is Chalonda Jenkins? Age, baby, interview, now, what did she do?

Who is Chalonda Jenkins? She is an American convicted felon who has served time in prison for several crimes. She gained widespread recognition because of her relationship with Nikko Jenkins, a notorious spree killer. He is currently on death row for the four murders he committed in August 2013 during the only four weeks he has ever been free as an adult. What happened to Chalonda Jenkins? Is she still in touch with the Nebraska death row inmate?

Crime is a forbidden vice in societies across the world. However, the Jenkins family seems to have embraced it through generations, and anyone associated with them is tainted by their reputation. Since Chalonda's involvement with the notorious Nebraska family, her life has been intertwined with criminal acts.

Chalonda Jenkins' profiles summary and bio

Full name: Chalonda D. Jenkins

Chalonda D. Jenkins Year of birth: Around 1991

Around 1991 Age: About 31 years in 2022

About 31 years in 2022 Place of birth: Not known

Not known Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Afro-American

Afro-American Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-husband: Nebraska death row inmate Nikko Jenkins (from 2010 to 2017)

Nebraska death row inmate Nikko Jenkins (from 2010 to 2017) Children: A son (with an unknown man)

A son (with an unknown man) Criminal status: Convicted felon

Chalonda Jenkins' age

Little is known regarding the Omaha convict before her infamous marriage to serial killer Nikko Jenkins. She was born around 1991, but the exact Chalonda Jenkins' birthday is not known. The convicted felon is in her early 30s in 2022.

Chalonda Jenkins' marriage and children

She was once married to death row inmate Nikko Jenkins. They tied the knot in February 2010 at the Tecumseh State Prison. She was 19 at the time, and the former lovebirds have similar face and neck tattoos.

She was suspected of accompanying Nikko in his 2013 murder spree, which was the only four weeks they were together outside prison walls. He killed Jorge Cajiga-Ruiz, Juan Uribe-Pena, Curtis Bradford, and Andrea Kruger between 11th August 2013 and 21st August 2013 after being released from prison for felons he committed as a teenager. He was also assisted by his sisters, mother Lori, uncle and cousin Christine Bordeaux to commit the crimes.

Nikko and Chalonda Jenkins' divorce was finalized in August 2017, and the documents show that the two never had any kids together. Nikko has never fathered a child, but Chalonda is said to have given birth to another man's son while still with the death row inmate.

The man filed a child support action against her in early 2020, asking the judge to order her to support their son. Chalonda Jenkins' baby lives with his father, who has been caring for him since he was an infant.

Chalonda Jenkins' interview

In 2013, the convicted felon sat down with Hannah Pickett of KETV NewsWatch 7 to talk about her then-husband Nikko Jenkins. She said her ex-partner told her that he was controlled by the Egyptian god Apophis. She had asked the judge not to let him out because he was not ready to enter society, but they did not listen.

She said her pleas to have Nikko get mental help were repeatedly ignored. The system was partly responsible for the four cold murders he committed in August 2013. Everything would not have happened if Nikko continued to stay in prison and received the mental help he needed.

What did Chalonda Jenkins do?

The former Nikko Jenkins' wife has served time at the Nebraska Women's Correctional Facility in York three times. In 2020, she was found guilty of possessing brass knuckles which are deemed deadly weapons under Nebraska law.

In November 2019, the former girlfriend of her son's father took a protection order against her. She called the Omaha police and reported a woman kicking her door and screaming. At first, Chalonda told the authorities her name was Cha Moore, but they discovered it was Chalonda Jenkins from her car registration. They also found a set of brass knuckles inside her pockets.

District Judge Greg Schatz of Douglas County sentenced her to one year in prison in May 2020. Although Chalonda promised to change, the judge cited that he could not take the case lightly given her criminal history.

In 2015, a judge in Sarpy County sentenced her to 2 to 3 years in prison for felony terrorist threats and resisting arrest. She has also served time for felony theft and petty crimes.

Where is Chalonda Jenkins now?

The convict finished her one-year sentence at the Nebraska Women's Correctional Facility in York. As of 2022, she is a free Omaha citizen. It is not clear what she has been up to since her release and has not been in the news for breaking the law.

Chalonda Jenkins from Omaha has had troubled adulthood. Since her association with the infamous Jenkins family, she has found herself on the wrong side of the law multiple times. She has also not been the best mother to her only son. Hopefully, her recent prison sentence helped her change for the better.

