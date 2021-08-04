Preachers play a crucial role in the lives of the believers for their spiritual nourishment. For that reason, they are highly regarded and respected in society. One such man of God is Mike Murdock. Mike is an American contemporary Christian singer-songwriter, televangelist and pastor of the Wisdom Center ministry in Haltom City, Texas. He is a public figure, and thus, people want to know about his life as a preacher and his personal life. Read more here!

Most of the people recognize him for promoting prosperity theology. Photo: @Dean

Source: Instagram

Michael is famous in the entertainment industry for hosting a show called School of Wisdom. In addition, he is an enviable orator who never hesitates to share his immense wisdom with people across the globe. How about you read his fascinating bio below.

Міkе Мurdосk profiles

Full Nаmе: Місhаеl Dеаn Мurdосk

Місhаеl Dеаn Мurdосk Сеlеbrаtеd Nаmе: Dr. Міkе Мurdосk

Dr. Міkе Мurdосk Віrth Рlасе: Lаkе Сhаrlеѕ, Lоuіѕіаnа, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ

Lаkе Сhаrlеѕ, Lоuіѕіаnа, Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ Dаtе Оf Віrth: Арrіl 18, 1946

Арrіl 18, 1946 Age: 75 уеаrѕ оld

75 уеаrѕ оld Неіght: 179 сm 5′ 10″

179 сm 5′ 10″ Wеіght: 72 Кg, 158 lbѕ

72 Кg, 158 lbѕ Еуе Соlоr: Dаrk Вrоwn

Dаrk Вrоwn Наіr Соlоr : Вrоwn

: Вrоwn Fаthеr: Ј.Е. Мurdосk

Ј.Е. Мurdосk Моthеr : Wіllіе Мurdосk

: Wіllіе Мurdосk Ѕіblіngѕ: 4

4 Ѕсhооl: LаGrаngе Ніgh Ѕсhооl

LаGrаngе Ніgh Ѕсhооl Соllеgе: Ѕоuthwеѕtеrn Аѕѕеmblіеѕ оf Gоd Unіvеrѕіtу

Ѕоuthwеѕtеrn Аѕѕеmblіеѕ оf Gоd Unіvеrѕіtу Rеlіgіоn: Сhrіѕtіаn

Сhrіѕtіаn Nаtіоnаlіtу : Аmеrісаn

: Аmеrісаn Zоdіас Ѕіgn: Аrіеѕ

Аrіеѕ Gеndеr: Маlе

Маlе Маrіtаl Ѕtаtuѕ: Dіvоrсеd

Dіvоrсеd Ex-Wіfе: Lіndа Lоrmаnd

Lіndа Lоrmаnd Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Соntеmроrаrу Сhrіѕtіаn ѕіngеr-ѕоngwrіtеr, tеlеvаngеlіѕt аnd раѕtоr

Соntеmроrаrу Сhrіѕtіаn ѕіngеr-ѕоngwrіtеr, tеlеvаngеlіѕt аnd раѕtоr Nеt Wоrth : $8 Міllіоn

: $8 Міllіоn Youtube: Dr. Mike Murdock

Dr. Mike Murdock Twitter: Dr. Murdock

Mike Murdock's age

How old is Pastor Mike Murdock? The pastor was born on April 18, 1946, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, United States. He celebrated his 75th birthday in 2021.

Міkе Мurdосk's early life

He was born in Louisiana in the United States and thus was born with American nationality. His parents are father J.E Murdock and mother Willie Murdock. He grew up with his four siblings. Together with his siblings, they were all brought up in a Christian background, which propelled him to venture into the ministry at a young age.

Mike Murdock's wife

He is a divorced man. He was married to Linda Lormand from 1966 to 1979. The pair married in 1966 when Mike was 20 years old. Their relationship was supposed to be a perfect example of a long-lasting. But as fate would have it, the assumption proved to be wrong after they divorced in 1979, having stayed together for 13 years. They were blessed with a son named Jason Murdock.

Mike Murdock's ministries

In 1973, he launched the Mike Murdock Evangelistic Association, his preaching association. With that, he started to spread his wisdom through his preaching knowledge across the world. In addition, he would often conduct fundraising to support his association reach many people globally.

Over the years, his gospel reached many people, and his ministry grew big. He started featuring in various TV channels like WORD, BET, CBN, TBN, INSP, among other broadcasting networks. He would feature on these channels for his weekly program on preaching, which was embraced by many people globally.

Mike Murdock's books

Besides preaching, he also exhibited his skills and talent as a remarkable writer by publishing numerous books on his preaching ideals. Besides, Mike Murdock quotes on marriage and prosperity have been highly embraced by many. His books are associated with Christianity and its principles. Some of the notable books are:

The Uncommon Leader

The Law of Recognition

The Leadership Secrets of Jesus

Secrets of the Richest Man Who Ever Lived

The Winning Wisdom

Mike Murdock net worth

How much is Mike Murdock worth? He is guesstimated to be worth $8 million as of 2021. He is a celebrated preacher who has attracted many followers with his amazing teachings, preaching and writings. Mike Murdock's sermons, his teachings, and his wise way of preaching are widely appreciated, which adds to his wealth. Besides, he is a profound writer and has been the author of several best-selling books that add to his wealth.

Mike Murdock brain tumor

Is Mike Murdock still alive? Yes, he is still alive. The majority of his congregants and followers across the globe were concerned about Mike Murdock's health condition. In early July, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. The tumor was putting tremendous pressure on a nerve creating unspeakable pain. He is still with us and continues his life changing sermons.

Mike Murdock's YouTube has over 21K subscribers at the time of this writing. On 12 August 2021, he went live on his channel and preached a heart touching sermon about not being scared to reach out for help and that love is all that matters. He also mentioned that he is struggling to stay alive. Please be sure to check out The Wisdom Center's YouTube Channel as well.

Above is an inspiring bio of Pastor Mike Murdock. He is a bigwig TV Evangelist with a stunning 135,000-square-foot megachurch in the heart of Haltom City, Texas. Most of the people recognize him for promoting prosperity. Briefly.co.za wishes the very best in his old age as he carries out the gospel work and changes and enhances lives.

