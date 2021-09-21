Chiquis Rivera’s net worth, age, full name, husband, songs, profiles

Chiquis Rivera started singing in 2014. Her first song, Paloma Blanca, was a tribute to her late mother, singer Jenni Rivera. She confessed about losing her mother on 2nd October, two months before the world lost her. Chiquis Rivera's mother died in a plane crash on 9th December 2012. So, what is Chiquis Rivera's net worth?

Janney Marín Rivera (aka Chiquis Rivera) won the 2015 and 2017 Female Artist of the Year awards and received various nominations for grand prizes like the Juventud Awards. Photo: @Gustavo Caballero

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Chiquis and Jenni Rivera? Rosie Rivera once commented on rumours regarding Chiquis dating her mother's husband, Esteban Loaiza. Jenni kicked her daughter out of the house when a video of her and the former baseball player's intimate moment surfaced. She also divorced Esteban.

Chiquis Rivera's profile summary

Full Nаmе: Janney Marín Rivera

Janney Marín Rivera Famous as: Chiquis Rivera

Chiquis Rivera Other names: La Necia, Janine,

La Necia, Janine, Gеndеr: Female

Female Date of birth: 26th June 1985

26th June 1985 Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Аgе: 36 years оld

36 years оld Plасе of birth: Long Beach, California, USA

Long Beach, California, USA Residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Рrоfеѕѕіоn: Singer, actress, and TV personality

Singer, actress, and TV personality Labels: Sony Music Latin and Sweet Sound Records

Sony Music Latin and Sweet Sound Records Nаtіоnаlіtу: Аmеrісаn

Аmеrісаn Ethnicity: White

White Ancestry: Mexican

Mexican Siblings: 4

4 Father: Jose Trinidad Marin

Jose Trinidad Marin Mother: Jenni Rivera

Jenni Rivera Неіght: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Wеіght: 123 lbs

123 lbs Ѕехuаl orіеntаtіоn: Straight

Straight Маrіtаl stаtuѕ: Married

Married Former sроuѕе: Lorenzo E. Méndez Ronquillo

Lorenzo E. Méndez Ronquillo Children: None

None Nеt Wоrth: $3 mіllіоn

$3 mіllіоn 1st Instagram page: chiquis

chiquis 2nd Instagram page: chiquisriveraonline

chiquisriveraonline Facebook: Chiquis

Chiquis Twitter: @Chiquis626

@Chiquis626 YouTube: ChiquisVEVO

Chiquis Rivera's biography

Chiquis Rivera’s full name is Janney Marín Rivera. She is the first child of Jenni Rivera and Jose Trinidad Marin. Chiquis Rivera's age is 36 years, for she was born on 26th June 1985. How tall is Chiquis Rivera? She is 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes and hair. The singer has an hourglass body shape and weighs 123 lbs.

Janney Marín denied ever having an affair with her late mum's husband. She claimed that she did not know who started the rumours, which destroyed her relationship with her mum. Photo: @Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Chiquis Rivera’s family

Chiquis Rivera’s parents were born in Mexico but grew up in the US. The singer was born and raised in Long Beach, California, USA. She has two younger siblings named Jacquie (sister) and Michael (brother).

Chiquis Rivera’s father, Jose Marin, is still serving a 31-year sentence. He sexually assaulted Jenni's sister, Rosie Rivera, and their daughters. Marin was arrested and charged in 2006.

However, the man reconciled with his children and even called Chiquis from prison on her wedding day with Méndez. Meanwhile, Chiquis Rivera's mother had Jenicka (daughter) and Juan Angel (son) with her second husband, Juan Lopez.

Juan was arrested twice and died of pneumonia complications while in jail. She never had a child with her third husband, Esteban Loaiza. On the other hand, Jose Marin got a daughter named Diana out of his cheating escapades.

Rosie Rivera exposed Jose Marin's sex crimes years after Chiquis' parents' divorce. As a result, the singer's dad evaded getting arrested for more than a decade. Photo: @Gustavo Caballero

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Chiquis Rivera's mother?

Jenni Rivera attempted suicide because of Jose Marin's abuse. She was also raped off a highway in California by a man she rejected and could not marry the love of her life, Fernando, for he was a drug addict.

The FBI was still investigating the death threats Jenni had received when she died in a plane crash. Learjet 25 crashed into a ranch located south of Monterrey in Mexico on 9th December 2012. All the seven people on board died.

Is Chiquis Rivera married?

Chiquis Rivera married the former vocalist of La Original Banda El Limón on 29th June 2019 and filed for divorce in September 2020. However, Chiquis Rivera's spouse will sign the documents if she agrees with his conditions. So, are Chiquis and Lorenzo still married?

Before meeting her death, Janney's mother received death threats that warned her against attending a concert in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Photo: @Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

Lorenzo E. Méndez Ronquillo does not want Janney Marín to use his name for commercial purposes after divorce. The couple held reconciliation talks early this year in El Paso, Texas.

Janney Marín denied cheating on Méndez after a video of her kissing the Mexican businessman, Jorge Cueva (aka Mr Tempo), went viral. Lorenzo left their home in California to Texas to give her space but never wanted a divorce.

Chiquis Rivera's husband claimed she did not support his decision to come back to music as a solo artist. She was afraid he would relapse into drug addiction.

Chiquis Rivera's siblings

Her sister Jacqie has five children with her husband, Michael Campos. They are Jaylah Hope Yanez, Jenavieve, Julian Joy, and Jordan. Her brother Michael Marin is single but has a daughter named Luna Amira Marin Ibarra. Meanwhile, her half-siblings, Jenicka and Johnny, are single.

Chiquis Rivera’s songs

Lorenzo Méndez Ronquillo revealed that they drew apart a few days after their wedding. He mentions various reasons but did comment on his wife's cheating rumours. Photo: @hoydiatelemundo

Source: Facebook

The singer's most-watched song is Completamente (24 million YouTube views). She released the official video of Mi Problema on 27th August 2021. It has more than 1.03 million views as of 21st September. Here is a list of all Janney Marín's songs so far:

Paloma Blanca

Vas a Volver

Horas Extras

Esa No Soy Yo

Completamente

Quisieran Tener Mi Lugar

Entre Botellas

Paloma Negra

La Malquerida

Los Chismes

I'm Not That Girl

Aprovechame

La Necia

Lo Que La Vida Me Enseñó

Janney Marín and Lorenzo Mendez do not have a baby, but she is a wonderful stepmother to Mendez's daughter from his previous relationship. Photo: @Gustavo Caballero

Source: Getty Images

Sueñalo

Amor Eterno

Feliz De La Vida

Ahora

Paper Bullets

Estamos A Mano

Que Sacrificio

CPR

Gracias A Dios

Cuanto Te Debo

Julene

Y Me Enamore

Ovarios

Devuélveme el amor

Que Sera

Amandote

Chiquis Rivera’s TV shows and worth

Chiquis Rivera’s show, Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C , had one season and 13 episodes. Her mum had a family reality series on the Universo channel called I Love Jenni. The Rivera siblings created the show's spin-off, The Riveras, in her memory.

Chiquis Rivera's husband disagrees with the divorce because he still loves her. However, he is willing to sign the papers. Photo: @Gustavo Caballero

Source: Getty Images

Janney Marín was a judge on the Tengo Talento Mucho Talento show and a guest host on The View show. Chiquis Rivera's net worth is $3 million, while her mum was worth $25 million at her time of death.

Chiquis Rivera's net worth shows her determination to succeed. The singer keeps her mum's legacy alive. So, who is the richest Rivera? She is the wealthiest among her siblings.

