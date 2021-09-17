Cyndi Lauper’s net worth, age, children, spouse, parents, songs, profiles
What is Cyndi Lauper’s net worth? The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter is probably among the wealthiest female celebrities in the US. Besides making music, she is a gifted actress and activist. She has been in the show business industry for more than four decades, earning the fortune she has now.
The American entertainment industry is undoubtedly among the most rewarding fields ever. The industry has created several millionaires and billionaires over the years. For instance, Cyndi Lauper is one of them. In addition, this piece will also highlight other vital facts about her personal life you might find interesting to know.
Profile summary
- Full name: Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper Thornton
- Nickname: Cyndi Lauper
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 22nd June 1953
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Astoria, NY, USA
- Nationality: American
- Religion: Christian (Catholic)
- Sexuality: Straight
- Cyndi Lauper's height in feet: 5' 3"
- Height in centimetres: 160
- Weight in pounds: 108
- Weight in kilograms: 49
- Eye colour: Blue
- Mother: Catrine Lauper
- Father: Fred Lauper
- Siblings: 2
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: David Thornton
- Children: 1
- School: Richmond Hill High School
- College: Johnson State College
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress, activist
- Net worth: $50 million
- Instagram: @cyndilauper
- Facebook: @cyndilauper
- Twitter: @cyndilauper
Cyndi Lauper’s biography
What is Cyndi Lauper's real name? Her birth name is Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper Thornton. She was born into the family of Frederick and Catrine Lauper. Worth of note, she has mixed ethnicity – Italian ancestry from her mother’s side and Swiss ancestry from her father’s side.
Cynthia was born and brought up in Astoria, Queens, NY. She has two siblings – a brother and a sister. The names of Cyndi Lauper's siblings are Elen and Fred. Cyndi Lauper's parents separated when they were young.
The singer attended Richmond Hill High School for her high school learning. Later, she proceeded to Johnson State College to study arts. At 17 years, she was forced to leave her home because of her stepfather.
How old is Cyndi Lauper?
As of September 2021, Cyndi Lauper's age is 68 years. She was born on 22nd June 1953.
Career
Interestingly, she started playing the guitar 12. Back then, she used to sing cover songs of other singers. After a few years of performing in various cover bands such as Doc West, she decided to create her music.
In 1978, she created her music band named Blue Angel with the assistance of John Turi. The band, however, did not last for long after Steve Massarsky took over as the manager. After that, things got messy, forcing them to disband the band.
Later, she signed a contract with Portrait Records with the help of David Wolff. In 1983, she released his first solo album; She's So Unusual. Since then, she has released several other albums. Overall, she has five video albums, 11 studio albums, and seven compilation albums.
Cyndi Lauper's songs
Below are some of her popular songs:
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun
- Time After Time
- All Through the Night
- True Colors
- She Bop
- The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough
- I Drove All Night
- Money Changes Everything
- When You Were Mine
- Into the Nightlife
- My First Night Without You
- Hole in My Heart
- I am Gonna Be Strong
- Changes Of Heart
- Unconditional Love
- Maybe He’ll Know
- I’ll Kiss You
- Same Ol’ Story
- That’s What I Think
- Blue Boy
- The World Is Stone
- Come on Home
- Funnel of Love
- Early Christmas Morning
Cyndi Lauper's movies and TV shows
Apart from music, the singer has also tried her hand in acting. In total, she has 75 acting credits. Some of her famous films and TV shows include:
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985) - Woman in Diner
- The Goonies (1985) - Cyndi Lauper
- Vibes (1988) - Sylvia Pickel
- Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme (1990) - Mary
- Off and Running (1991) - Cyd Morse
- Life with Mikey (1993) - Geena Briganti
- Mad About You (1993-1999) - Marianne Lugasso
- Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child (1999) - Pidge
- The Opportunists (1999) - Sally Mahon
- VeggieTales Classics! (2001) - Mabel
- Higglytown Heroes (2004) - Operator Hero
- That's So Raven (2005) - Ms. Petuto
- Here and There (2009) - Rose
- Dirty Movie (2011) - Little Johnny's Mom
- Happily Divorced (2012) - Kiki
- Bones (2009-2017) - Avalon Harmonia
- Magnum, P.I. (2018) - Vanessa Nero
- Bubble Guppies (2020) - Ms. Goo Goo
Cyndi Lauper's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2021. She has earned the fortune by selling her albums, performing, and acting.
Is Cyndi Lauper still married?
Yes. The singer has been married since 1991. The name of Cyndi Lauper's husband is David Thornton. Like her, Thornton is a prominent actor.
Some of his notable works include Miami Vice, Blind Spot, and Law & Order.
Cyndi Lauper's children
The couple has one child whose name is Declyn Wallace Thornton. Interestingly, Declyn is a singer and rapper.
What disease does Cyndi Lauper have?
In 2010, she was diagnosed with psoriasis. The condition was severe to the extent it affected her entire body. Speaking to the People magazine, she said,
It was so bad, I felt like the Elephant Man.
Did Cyndi Lauper have a childhood illness? No. However, she grew up in a challenging environment. Her parents separated, forcing them to grow under the care of an abusive father. At times, he watched them take a bath. For this reason, she left home at 17 to take care of herself.
Cyndi Lauper’s net worth is proof that talent, hard work, and persistence pay. Despite the setbacks she has encountered, she has made a name for herself in the entertainment space. Probably, her net worth will continue to grow in the future.
