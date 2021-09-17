Cyndi Lauper’s net worth, age, children, spouse, parents, songs, profiles

What is Cyndi Lauper’s net worth? The multi-award-winning singer and songwriter is probably among the wealthiest female celebrities in the US. Besides making music, she is a gifted actress and activist. She has been in the show business industry for more than four decades, earning the fortune she has now.

Cyndi Lauper poses during the 2019 WorldPride celebration at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on June 29, 2019 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

The American entertainment industry is undoubtedly among the most rewarding fields ever. The industry has created several millionaires and billionaires over the years. For instance, Cyndi Lauper is one of them. In addition, this piece will also highlight other vital facts about her personal life you might find interesting to know.

Profile summary

Full name: Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper Thornton

Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper Thornton Nickname: Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22nd June 1953

22nd June 1953 Age: 68 years old (as of 2021)

68 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Astoria, NY, USA

Astoria, NY, USA Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian (Catholic)

Christian (Catholic) Sexuality: Straight

Straight Cyndi Lauper's height in feet: 5' 3"

5' 3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 108

108 Weight in kilograms: 49

49 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Catrine Lauper

Catrine Lauper Father: Fred Lauper

Fred Lauper Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: David Thornton

David Thornton Children: 1

1 School: Richmond Hill High School

Richmond Hill High School College: Johnson State College

Johnson State College Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress, activist

Singer, songwriter, actress, activist Net worth: $50 million

$50 million Instagram: @cyndilauper

@cyndilauper Facebook: @cyndilauper

@cyndilauper Twitter: @cyndilauper

Cyndi Lauper’s biography

Cyndi has been in the show biz scene since 1997. Photo: Bill Marino

Source: Getty Images

What is Cyndi Lauper's real name? Her birth name is Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper Thornton. She was born into the family of Frederick and Catrine Lauper. Worth of note, she has mixed ethnicity – Italian ancestry from her mother’s side and Swiss ancestry from her father’s side.

Cynthia was born and brought up in Astoria, Queens, NY. She has two siblings – a brother and a sister. The names of Cyndi Lauper's siblings are Elen and Fred. Cyndi Lauper's parents separated when they were young.

The singer attended Richmond Hill High School for her high school learning. Later, she proceeded to Johnson State College to study arts. At 17 years, she was forced to leave her home because of her stepfather.

How old is Cyndi Lauper?

As of September 2021, Cyndi Lauper's age is 68 years. She was born on 22nd June 1953.

Career

Interestingly, she started playing the guitar 12. Back then, she used to sing cover songs of other singers. After a few years of performing in various cover bands such as Doc West, she decided to create her music.

In 1978, she created her music band named Blue Angel with the assistance of John Turi. The band, however, did not last for long after Steve Massarsky took over as the manager. After that, things got messy, forcing them to disband the band.

Later, she signed a contract with Portrait Records with the help of David Wolff. In 1983, she released his first solo album; She's So Unusual. Since then, she has released several other albums. Overall, she has five video albums, 11 studio albums, and seven compilation albums.

Cyndi Lauper's songs

Cynthia Lauper performs on stage during the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert in 2020. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Below are some of her popular songs:

Girls Just Want to Have Fun

Time After Time

All Through the Night

True Colors

She Bop

The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough

I Drove All Night

Money Changes Everything

When You Were Mine

Into the Nightlife

My First Night Without You

Hole in My Heart

I am Gonna Be Strong

Changes Of Heart

Unconditional Love

Maybe He’ll Know

I’ll Kiss You

Same Ol’ Story

That’s What I Think

Blue Boy

The World Is Stone

Come on Home

Funnel of Love

Early Christmas Morning

Cyndi Lauper's movies and TV shows

Lauper attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Apart from music, the singer has also tried her hand in acting. In total, she has 75 acting credits. Some of her famous films and TV shows include:

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985) - Woman in Diner

(1985) - Woman in Diner The Goonies (1985) - Cyndi Lauper

(1985) - Cyndi Lauper Vibes (1988) - Sylvia Pickel

(1988) - Sylvia Pickel Mother Goose Rock 'n' Rhyme (1990) - Mary

(1990) - Mary Off and Running (1991) - Cyd Morse

(1991) - Cyd Morse Life with Mikey (1993) - Geena Briganti

(1993) - Geena Briganti Mad About You (1993-1999) - Marianne Lugasso

(1993-1999) - Marianne Lugasso Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child (1999) - Pidge

(1999) - Pidge The Opportunists (1999) - Sally Mahon

(1999) - Sally Mahon VeggieTales Classics! (2001) - Mabel

(2001) - Mabel Higglytown Heroes (2004) - Operator Hero

(2004) - Operator Hero That's So Raven (2005) - Ms. Petuto

(2005) - Ms. Petuto Here and There (2009) - Rose

(2009) - Rose Dirty Movie (2011) - Little Johnny's Mom

(2011) - Little Johnny's Mom Happily Divorced (2012) - Kiki

(2012) - Kiki Bones (2009-2017) - Avalon Harmonia

(2009-2017) - Avalon Harmonia Magnum, P.I. (2018) - Vanessa Nero

(2018) - Vanessa Nero Bubble Guppies (2020) - Ms. Goo Goo

Cyndi Lauper's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $50 million in 2021. She has earned the fortune by selling her albums, performing, and acting.

Is Cyndi Lauper still married?

Yes. The singer has been married since 1991. The name of Cyndi Lauper's husband is David Thornton. Like her, Thornton is a prominent actor.

Some of his notable works include Miami Vice, Blind Spot, and Law & Order.

Cyndi Lauper's children

Declyn Lauper Thornton and Cyndi Lauper attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

The couple has one child whose name is Declyn Wallace Thornton. Interestingly, Declyn is a singer and rapper.

What disease does Cyndi Lauper have?

In 2010, she was diagnosed with psoriasis. The condition was severe to the extent it affected her entire body. Speaking to the People magazine, she said,

It was so bad, I felt like the Elephant Man.

Did Cyndi Lauper have a childhood illness? No. However, she grew up in a challenging environment. Her parents separated, forcing them to grow under the care of an abusive father. At times, he watched them take a bath. For this reason, she left home at 17 to take care of herself.

Cyndi Lauper’s net worth is proof that talent, hard work, and persistence pay. Despite the setbacks she has encountered, she has made a name for herself in the entertainment space. Probably, her net worth will continue to grow in the future.

